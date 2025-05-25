Stunning new prediction pegs Panthers as fallback option for Justin Simmons

The Carolina Panthers made some impressive defensive acquisitions throughout the offseason. But there are still a couple of glaring holes that could hold them back when it's all said and done.

These problems lie within the secondary. The cornerback room didn't improve with any incomings despite Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. getting new deals. Carolina's safety unit now has Tre'von Moehrig and Lathan Ransom to depend upon, but adding one more veteran piece wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Some veteran names of note remain on the market, worthy of consideration. Dan Morgan will want to assess the current dynamic before deciding on anything too drastic. But it wouldn't be a shock to see one more proven performer with established credentials join the ranks before Week 1.

Carolina Panthers linked to Justin Simmons if Eagles don't make their move

Moe Moton from The Bleacher Report pegged the Panthers as a fallback option for Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. He reportedly wants to join the Philadelphia Eagles, but reuniting with Carolina's defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero wouldn't be a bad consolation prize.

"Justin Simmons has aged past his prime. That said, he's rarely come off the field over the last seven years and continues to find the ball in coverage. According to NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, Simmons wants to suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles in a reunion with Vic Fangio, who coached him in Denver. If the Eagles pass on Simmons, he could fit with the Carolina Panthers alongside Tre'von Moehrig. In Carolina, Simmons would reunite with one of his former defensive coordinators, Ejiro Evero." Moe Moton

Simmons is on the slide from a production standpoint. However, he'd still be a tremendous asset for the Panthers as a short-term signing.

He's familiar with Evero's schematic concepts. Simmons knows the NFC South well, having spent last season on the Atlanta Falcons. He's reliable, durable, and comes with bags of experience. Considering the coordinator is coming into the 2025 season on the hot seat, having as many trusted faces around him as possible is only going to help.

Much will depend on the money involved. Simmons doesn't have many good years left, so he'll want to extract maximum financial value. He might also be waiting around for a contending team at this stage of his playing journey. That's something the Panthers cannot provide right now.

At the same time, Simmons won't want to be out of work for too much longer. If the Panthers show interest, he'd no doubt consider the possibility.

Whether they do or not is another matter.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis