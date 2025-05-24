Panthers must sign this shocking free agent to ignite OTAs

The Carolina Panthers are gearing up to increase intensity around preparations for the 2025 season. Dan Morgan will be keeping a close eye on developments. If he isn't satisfied with the progress being made, the general manager will act swiftly to rectify potential complications.

Morgan adopted a ruthless approach to his roster building. Anyone not getting with the new program or failing to meet raised standards won't last long. The Panthers worked hard to increase competition across the depth chart this offseason, so it'll be a trial by fire for most when things ramp up in the coming weeks.

Carolina will congregate for Phase Three of their offseason program next week. Organized team activities are first, followed by a mandatory minicamp before the all-important training camp over the summer. The stakes are about to be raised, and anyone not pulling their weight will be shown the door.

Morgan should also consider signing a veteran free agent who'd increase urgency exponentially when Phase Three of OTAs begins.

Carolina Panthers should consider signing Justin Simmons to bolster safety unit

The Panthers are stronger almost everywhere heading into the new season. One area that could use another dependable veteran is the backend of their secondary. The safety room looks a little light on dependable options, and Carolina has the spare financial resources to make Justin Simmons an acceptable offer.

Carolina spent big money to land Tre'von Moehrig in free agency. Nick Scott was re-signed, but putting him in the defensive rotation wouldn't be smart. There could be more to come from Demani Richardson after the undrafted free agent flashed promise as a rookie. The Panthers also see potential in fourth-round pick Lathan Ransom after his standout college career at Ohio State.

Adding Simmons would turn things up a notch. He's an accomplished performer and an exceptional locker-room leader. He's also got previous experience working within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defensive concepts from their time together on the Denver Broncos in 2022, where he gained a career-high six interceptions. That would all but guarantee his smooth transition to the Panthers in this scenario.

Simmons is also no stranger to the NFC South, having turned out for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, conceding just 59.5 percent of targets and securing 62 tackles from 98 percent of the team's snaps. He might be waiting for a contender to come calling, but reuniting with Evero is something he'd no doubt consider if the Panthers showed interest.

Morgan will probably stand pat on his options before deciding on whether more is needed after OTAs and mandatory minicamp. But there's no question Simmons would increase urgency for everyone in the safety unit if he came in beforehand.

