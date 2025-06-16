Panthers eye standout free agent after insider bombshell leaves fans buzzing

Dan Morgan has turned over every stone in his quest to rectify some serious defensive problems this offseason. The Carolina Panthers look in better shape as a result, but the general manager's hard work isn't done just yet.

And one respected insider hinted that the Panthers are interested in adding another proven performer into the mix before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars rolls around.

The Panthers splashed the cash on Tre'von Moehrig to add a much-needed tone-setter to their safety room. They have high hopes for second-year player Demani Richardson. They drafted Lathan Ransom and re-signed Nick Scott to a one-year deal. Even so, more might be needed to ensure complications are kept to a minimum.

NFL insider believes Carolina Panthers are interested in acquiring Justin Simmons

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN believes the Panthers have a potential target in mind. The senior insider revealed that Carolina is interested in Justin Simmons, who worked with Ejiro Evero previously during their time together with the Denver Broncos. He also thought that the experienced defensive back is looking for a sense of scheme familiarity when choosing his next destination.

"Justin Simmons is interesting because, I think, coming out of Atlanta, I do think he's looking for that Vic [Fangio] scheme, right? That's why the Eagles are on the shortlist there. It's Philadelphia, it's Carolina… has interest in Simmons, and Ejiro Evero came from the Vic Fangio school. That's where I think you should look with Simmons, you know. And that's going to be important for Jaire [Alexander] too. These DBs are not going to go somewhere where they're unfamiliar, don't fit the scheme, and don't know the coaches most of the time." Jeremy Fowler

This revelation drew widespread approval from Panthers' fans on social meda. Simmons remains a top-pevel performer despite his advancing years. He's also got some newly acquired experience within the NFC South having played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

Whether this rumored interest amounts to anything more remains to be seen. Fowler also mentioned the Eagles, who'd be a much more attractive destination considering they're the defending Super Bowl champions. If Philadelphia doesn't come in with an offer and Simmons wants to sign somewhere before training camp, that's when the Panthers can strike.

Simmons would be a tremendous addition to the ranks. He would take the pressure off Richardson and Ransom. He'd be a major asset for the young duo to call upon during their 2025 development, and the two-time Pro Bowler's skills complement what Moehrig brings to the table.

Much will depend on Simmons' financial demands, but this seems like a no-brainer if the reported interest is mutual.

