It took one preseason game for Panthers rookie to play his way onto the roster

There wasn't much to legitimately cheer for the Carolina Panthers, at least after their starters went out of the lineup, during their preseason outing versus the Cleveland Browns. However, one rookie came out of the other end smiling amid all the doom and gloom.

And it seems, for the smart money, as if he's played his way onto the 53-man roster.

The Panthers need more in the cornerback room. Dan Morgan will be keeping a close eye on the waiver wire or potential trade acquisitions, depending on who becomes available. Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Chau Smith-Wade are locked in, but it's starting to look like Corey Thornton will be, too.

Corey Thornton continues to make serious waves in Carolina Panthers roster quest

Thornton's been a quick riser throughout the summer. The undrafted free agent was a high-priority target for the Panthers once the 2025 NFL Draft concluded. Based on his efforts so far, especially over the last week, it's not hard to see why.

The former Louisville standout has shone during practices. Thornton was a standout in Carolina's joint session with the Browns, and he carried this form into a more typical NFL game-day setting at Bank of America Stadium.

It was hard not to be impressed with Thornton's composure and approach. His reps against Pro Bowl wideout Diontae Johnson, a former Panthers player, were especially encouraging. This didn't go unnoticed by head coach Dave Canales, who publicly praised the player's development after watching the tape.

"He puts himself in good position. Whether it's a tackle or whether it's making a play on the ball. (Jonathan) Cooley's done a great job teaching him technique, footwork, and all that. He's taking the coaching, he's a natural football player, and then he shows up physical in those moments, so that was really exciting to see." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Thornton has the size and scope typically associated with defensive backs in coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system. It's been a crash course in what it takes to succeed in the pros, but he's passing every test with flying colors so far.

There is a long way to go, and tempering expectations is still the desired approach. However, there is an opportunity awaiting Thornton if he continues on the same path before the time comes for Carolina to finalize its squad for the new campaign.

And if this is yet another undrafted free-agent gem unearthed by Morgan, the better Carolina's chances for long-term growth will be moving forward.

