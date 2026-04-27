Panthers quietly make 11 roster moves immediately after 2026 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers received outstanding returns from their 2026 NFL Draft class, which has once again been lauded by the media. But for general manager Dan Morgan, there was still another important piece of the puzzle to navigate before on-field preparations gathered pace.

Carolina made its picks count. Morgan did his customary moving up and down the board when opportunities arose. The Panthers followed their needs, took the best available prospects at all times, and masterfully manipulated things in their favor. They all have to prove it, but the signs are firmly pointing up.

Morgan quickly turned his attention to undrafted free agency. This is where gems can be unearthed, and rough diamonds could potentially become something more in the right environment. And as expected, the Panthers have been active.

Carolina Panthers reportedly bolster roster with 11 undrafted free agents

According to beat writers and NFL insiders, the Panthers have acquired no fewer than 11 undrafted free agents so far. More could be on the way, and several more will be invited for a tryout at the team's upcoming rookie minicamp.

Here's what we have so far.

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King

Duke DT Aaron Hall

SMU DE/OLB Isaiah Smith

Rutgers CB Cam Miller

Texas DB Jaylin Guilbeau

Notre Dame CB DeVonta Smith

Baylor WR Kobe Prentice

Wisconsin DT Parker Peterson

Mississippi State OT Albert Reese IV

Coastal Carolina WR Malick Meiga

Vanderbilt OL Isaia Glass

Morgan outlined during his pre-draft media availability that the Panthers would be on the lookout for a developmental quarterback to put behind Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett. Those in power targeted Haynes King after a successful visit during the evaluation process. They weren't alone, but a reported $300,000 in guarantees was enough to tip the scales in Carolina's favor.

After drafting Will Lee III out of Texas A&M, the Panthers added three more defensive backs. Interior defensive lineman Aaron Hall has some likable physical traits to potentially push for a roster spot. The same goes for offensive lineman Isaia Glass, who put together an outstanding campaign at Vanderbilt last time around.

Undrafted free agents start from the bottom. Very few stick, and the margin for error is nonexistent. The Panthers are a developmental staff that rewards performance. Jalen Coker is the most impressive UDFA success story in recent years, surging his way to become a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver option behind Tetairoa McMillan.

Whether any from this UDFA class can achieve similar feats remains to be seen. But if they can, the Panthers' chances are only going to improve.