Panthers sign potential sleeper for Dave Canales' offense as part of UDFA haul

The 2026 NFL Draft officially ended for the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night, but that doesn't mean that they and other teams are done working the phones. With the draft done, teams will now have the chance to sign those players as undrafted free agents. It is a quick process, especially for those teams targeting the big names still left on the board.

For the Panthers, they didn't take a quarterback during the NFL Draft. However, they did agree to terms with a quarterback that they have done their homework on. One who could be a secret weapon for head coach Dave Canales.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Panthers signed former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King as an undrafted free agent. It's not just any undrafted free agent contract, as the deal includes $250,000 guaranteed.

Former Georgia Tech QB Haynes King is signing with the Panthers on a deal that includes $250,000 guaranteed, source said. pic.twitter.com/QijlaYWN5w — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2026

Panthers sign former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King as UDFA

The Panthers signing King is not entirely a shock, because they have done their homework on him before the NFL Draft. Earlier this month, the Panthers had King in for a visit. They weren't the only team interested in King, as the rival Atlanta Falcons were also set to meet with King before the draft.

It's no secret that Bryce Young will be the starting quarterback for the Panthers after he helped lead them to an NFC South championship, Before the draft, Carolina had Kenny Pickett and Will Grier as the only backups behind Young. One thing that King does provide is that he is a dual-threat quarterback, potentially opening the door for the Panthers to use him much like the New Orleans Saints did with Taysom Hill.

King shined in college after transferring over from Texas A&M to Georgia Tech. In his three years with the Yellow Jackets, King helped lead the team to three bowl games, which included a 30-17 victory over the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl in 2023. But this past season was King's best.

In 2025, King threw for 2,951 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 69.8 completion percentage, while also running for 953 yards and an ACC-best 15 touchdowns on 185 carries. Because of his play and helping lead Georgia Tech to a 9-3 record in the regular season, King was named the ACC's Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

Overall, King threw for 7,907 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions on a 67.6 completion percentage, while running for 2,277 yards and 36 touchdowns on 430 carries during his three seasons at Georgia Tech.

While it's doubtful that King will usurp Young on the quarterback depth chart any time soon, he can be a great asset for Canales, potentially this season and beyond.