Dan Morgan takes swing on breakout linebacker with final Panthers pick

The Carolina Panthers were looking to add another linebacker during the draft, despite signing second-team All-Pro Devin Lloyd in free agency. General manager Dan Morgan bided his time, but he finally saw an opportunity to bolster the second level with his final selection.

With the No. 227 overall pick, the Panthers brought Jackson Kuwatch into the fold. The Miami Ohio standout was a relentless player — a true sideline-to-sideline force with good anticipation and energy. It took him a while to get going before breaking out in the best possible way last season, but it shows he is getting better with more experience.

Carolina Panthers take a swing on breakout linebacker with final draft pick

The trajectory was pointing up enough for Morgan to take a flier on Kuwatch. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com thought he might also be able to make his presence felt over the summer, potentially forcing his way into Carolina's plans.

"His limited experience shows up in his need for improved block take-ons, but he does have a feel for finding running backs. Kuwatch has a chance to make some noise in camp and could compete for a practice squad spot."

It's a seventh-round pick on a player with one good year of college experience. Kuwatch remains a work in progress, but fans will trust Morgan's judgment.

Carolina's front-office leader knows a thing or two about linebackers. He was one himself, becoming a College Football Hall of Famer with Miami before earning Pro Bowl honors with the Panthers. If he sees something in Kuwatch that others don't, that should be enough for the team's fan base.

If it doesn't work out, so what?

All the Panthers have done is give Kuwatch a catch to prove that last season's meteoric surge forward can become the start of a prosperous future. He's got some useful athleticism, and his instincts could be something worth molding. Asking him to immediately occupy a key rotational role might be pushing it, but he's got a shot at being a special teams threat while brushing up on other areas of his game.

For the Panthers, this is a nothing ventured, nothing gained pick. Let's see how it all works out.