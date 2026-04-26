Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2026 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers entered the 2026 NFL Draft with the freedom to be both flexible and aggressive. General manager Dan Morgan's calculated free agency set the team up nicely, and another strong class from the college ranks would get them a lot closer to entering the Super Bowl picture.

Obviously, these incoming rookies all have to prove themselves at the game's pinnacle, but the consensus around the media seems to suggest the Panthers have once again found value. And if all meet expectations, this will be another stable foundation for long-term success.

Morgan struck a couple of trades to move up and down the order when the right opportunities presented themselves. There was a focus on athleticism and the trenches. While the Panthers weren't picking based on need, the front-office supremo filled a ton of them, and the roster now looks in pretty good shape before on-field preparations for the new campaign gather pace.

The Panthers are being looked at differently around the league. This isn't the laughingstock operation of old that teams can exploit. There is purpose and ambition, something reflected once again by this draft class.

With this in mind, we took a look and graded every Panthers pick from what was a fascinating 2026 NFL Draft.

Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from a profitable 2026 NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers drafted Jackson Kuwatch

Linebacker | Miami (OH) Redhawks

Round No. 7 | Pick No. 227

The Panthers pulled off a coup with the signing of second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. That didn't prevent Dan Morgan from adding another intriguing option with his final selection of the draft.

Jackson Kuwatch's 2025 breakout season at Miami Ohio didn't go unnoticed. It was surprising, considering he hadn't been involved much previously, but the confidence oozed from his play. His athleticism indicates he may only be scratching the surface of what he's capable of.

Kuwatch was tabbed as a late-round sleeper by analysts. Morgan seemed to agree, and there could be an opening for rotational playing time if he builds up enough momentum throughout the summer.

His ability to close space quickly is a massive positive. Kuwatch is still a little raw, so learning how to get off blocks is crucial. Until then, the Panthers can put his physical attributes to good use on special teams, where he could become an instant impact player.

Draft Grade: A

Seventh-round picks are a lottery with a very low hit rate. However, there is more intrigue around Kuwatch than most late Day 3 options.