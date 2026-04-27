Mel Kiper says the quiet part out loud about Panthers' deliberate draft class

Dan Morgan's third draft class since becoming general manager was met with widespread approval around the media. The Carolina Panthers bolstered depth and focused on finding value. And as always, he struck with conviction when trade opportunities arose.

The Panthers are in good shape. They have a young, hungry roster all pulling in the same direction. They are right on the precipice of contending, and they may have gotten a lot closer with this draft haul if everyone meets expectations.

Morgan was thrilled with the returns. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. agreed, though the notoriously harsh grader only gave Carolina a B for its exploits throughout the selection process.

Carolina Panthers draft class gets promising outlook from Mel Kiper Jr.

Kiper believes the Panthers' upward trend was enhanced. In particular, the legendary analyst highlighted center Sam Hecht and cornerback Will Lee III as high-value picks who could outperform their draft status.

"After a surprising run to the NFC South title and a little bit of a Bryce Young breakout, the Panthers might be on the upward trend.

"One of the players Carolina passed on in Round 1 was Dillon Thieneman, and the Panthers ended up with Zakee Wheatley at safety. The fifth-round pick will back up Nick Scott. He's a thumper with 163 tackles over the past two seasons. I also liked the Sam Hecht and Will Lee III picks as the Panthers rounded out a decent draft class."

Everyone has an opinion. The Panthers had conviction in every move, and Morgan played the board extremely effectively. The incoming rookies still have to prove themselves and embrace the culture installed by head coach Dave Canales, but hopes are high.

Most in the media think Carolina nailed this draft. Statistics based on pre-draft projections place them among the league's highest in value added, which only adds to the encouragement. The NFC South will be much stronger next season, but the Panthers will be ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

Morgan wasn't everyone's choice to take charge at the time. There was guilt by association, as Scott Fitterer's right-hand man, but it's clear he wasn't the problem. The moves made this offseason only lend further weight to this claim. And if the Panthers' incoming draft class all perform up to or above the level expected, it's all systems go.

Kiper's praise was warranted. And if the Panthers' other young stars also meet expectations, the long-term plan for sustainable success will be almost complete.

Hopefully, this scenario comes to fruition, and sooner rather than later.