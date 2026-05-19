Panthers rookie is suddenly creating the kind of buzz veterans should fear

Chris Brazzell II has wasted no time in making a big impression on the Carolina Panthers. It's the sort of buzz some rookies typically generate at this time of year, but it's hard to overlook the potential opening awaiting the wide receiver if the same trend continues over the summer.

And Brazzell's hype soared to a completely different level thanks to one Panthers legend, who offered an unexpected and exciting comparison.

The Panthers believe they've found something in Brazzell. Waiting until No. 83 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft to hear his name called was no doubt frustrating, but the former Tennessee standout might have landed in the best possible environment to earn prominent targets quickly.

Carolina Panthers rookie Chris Brazzell is drawing significant praise at the perfect time

Brazzell's unique blend of size and speed is a trait Carolina doesn't have right now. Much has been made about the limited route tree he ran at Tennessee, but he's more accomplished than most Volunteers' wideouts who enter the pros in that regard.

Thomas Davis Sr., a prolific former linebacker in Carolina who remains closely connected to the organization, was the latest to bestow huge praise on Brazzell. He even saw similarities between the Panthers' rookie and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson when they entered the league.

“Watching his movement patterns, watching how fluently he was able to run through his routes really reminds me of one of the top receivers in the NFL in Justin Jefferson. His movement patterns were truly special.”

Now, comparing Brazzell to Jefferson is a stretch, in all honesty. The two-time All-Pro was far more accomplished coming out of LSU. He's also gained 8,480 receiving yards and 42 touchdowns in six seasons, firmly on a Pro Football Hall of Fame trajectory.

Asking Brazzell to come anywhere close is unfair.

He's got some hard work ahead. Brazzell will also need to earn the trust of quarterback Bryce Young, head coach Dave Canales, and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik before assuming significant responsibilities. But as far as third-round picks go, the positive remarks and glowing references are difficult to ignore.

This will be nice for Brazzell. At the same time, he knows it doesn't count for all that much in the grand scheme of things.

Putting in the work during Carolina's preparations for the new campaign, making sure he takes every opportunity when they arrive, and standing out enough to force the issue are his primary objectives. If they are achieved, Brazzell will make things extremely uncomfortable for the likes of Xavier Legette and Jimmy Horn Jr.

Either way, Brazzell will be a player to watch closely in the weeks and months ahead.