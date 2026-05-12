Chris Brazzell II has already created the Panthers' problem fans should want

Changes have arrived for the Carolina Panthers' offense. A new play-caller, added staff, and new pass-catchers litter the unit heading into a critical 2026 campaign.

Head coach Dave Canales handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik this offseason while also adding offensive assistant Darren Bevell, his former boss with the Seattle Seahawks. The move comes as the offense looks for a fresh voice to help lead the group and shape its development.

Idzik will have a young and talented wide receiver corps led by AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan. Two wideouts, however, have stirred conversation about their respective roles, fueling debate over which playmaker will emerge in a larger role to begin the season.

Carolina Panthers can use both Chris Brazzell II and Xavier Legette in a more expansive scheme

It’s always exciting as a fan when a new toy is added to the pass-catching arsenal, especially when it can elevate the offense to possible new heights. Third-round pick Chris Brazzell II is a tantalizing wideout from Tennessee whose bread and butter is vertical separation and explosiveness downfield to generate big plays.

One of quarterback Bryce Young’s best attributes is the deep ball, especially last season. However, the offense's overall consistency in explosive plays lacked, which Brazzell could fix in the coming seasons.

Size, speed, and a vertical skill set to open up a new portion of the field were a priority for the Panthers, and general manager Dan Morgan accomplished addressing them. Yet, Carolina's rookie mini-camp showcased a fairly raw pass-catcher, whether it is sideline awareness or catch technique, no matter who the ball comes from.

For what it is worth, this isn’t a bad thing early in Brazzell’s career.

This is the best place for him to go in terms of development at receiver on a staff that favors growth at the position. His flaws shouldn’t overshadow the possible impact he could provide, but Brazzell could still begin the season working behind an established wideout who has much to prove.

Xavier Legette has vastly underwhelmed for a first-round pick. If it wasn’t dropping simple open catches, it was playing with inconsistent depth in his route, lacking awareness for toe drag on the sideline, or other fundamental aspects.

The impatience is real. Still, it doesn’t seem as though that is the case with this coaching staff.

Call it coach speak or whatever you may like: the Panthers are naturally higher on Legette than they are on their third-round choice this season.

The flashes are there for Legette to be an impact player — a path that could make him the undoubted No. 3 receiver on the roster behind McMillan and Jalen Coker. His athleticism remains stout, with the toolkit to develop into a more complete receiver than some will admit.

Legette has to prove it, but he is the only wideout who can generate yards after catch in the short or intermediate areas while flashing on vertical routes last season. The Panthers will likely lean on his potential and experience over a rookie, but that doesn’t mean Brazzell won’t see the field.

If anything, Brazzell could outperform Legette by season’s end or vice versa. In reality, the Panthers are in a good position with their wide receiver talent, something that was unimaginable in 2024. Competition typically breeds success, and Carolina could get the best of both players throughout camp.

Morgan and Canales have both sought to improve the floor and balance of the roster. It feels they have done just that, and the excitement is brewing over the addition of Brazzell, considering his skill set provides an intriguing piece to the Panthers' offensive puzzle.

Carolina has a high-ceiling wide receiver room with the potential to be exciting in 2026. If the offense is going to reach even an average level, Brazzell and Legette may be the pieces that bring out the best in each other and help both players grow.

That's a massive win for everybody.