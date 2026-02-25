Dave Canales proves he gets it with seismic Panthers play-calling shift

For much of the 2025 season, the Carolina Panthers struggled to maintain a consistent offensive balance game to game.

Quarterback Bryce Young couldn't put highly productive games together in consecutive weeks, excluding the final two games, including the playoffs. Head coach Dave Canales, the offensive play-caller of the last two seasons, couldn't find a rhythm, admitting at times that he played a part in the offense's struggles.

Change was on the table, but the expectation heading into the offseason was that Canales would remain the play-caller, providing continuity across the board. However, the Panthers' third-year head coach made a startling change out of left field at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Dave Canales demonstrates self-awareness by relinquishing Carolina Panthers' play-calling duties

In what was supposed to be a relatively quiet offseason amongst the Panthers coaching staff, Canales made the tough decision to make a personal change, handing over the play-calling duties to his longtime right-hand man and offensive coordinator, Brad Idzik, beginning this upcoming season.

HC Dave Canales: Brad Idzik will call plays going into the 2026 season.



Big move for the #Panthers coaching staff. — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) February 24, 2026

The move shakes up the dynamic among Canales, Idzik, and Young. Darrell Bevell's arrival on the staff also played a role.

Canales' handing over play-calling duties was always a possibility. It seemed that during exit interviews, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator would remain in that role, with the hope of continued improvement and growth as a play-caller. Yet, it was his candidness and self-awareness that drove him to this decision.

"When I look at this, it allows me to be in a better position to affect our team. This also allows Brad Idzik to affect the offense in a positive way. He is my primary architect for what we do with the run game, the pass game, and the connection of it. I saw this as an opportunity to streamline the work that goes into the week and to have that come alive on gameday for the play-caller who has a vision for what we're doing." Dave Canales

Bevell's role becomes that much more important, providing a sounding board for Idzik in his first season as a play-caller. This also adds more expertise to create explosive plays in the run and pass game, especially with his recent time alongside Mike McDaniel and his previous work with the Seattle Seahawks.

What may change for the Carolina Panthers' offense under Brad Idzik

The biggest concern with this move is whether the playbook and decision-making will change. Canales made it clear that, stylistically, nothing will change in terms of language and cadence, but he wants to see the process improve overall.

This allows Canales to be a CEO-type of coach with an offensive flair. And the plan all along seems to have been that Idzik would take over the reins at some point.

The Panthers' offensive coordinator will still be responsible for play designs and the game plan, but will also serve as the play caller. In all fairness, Canales's approach to ideas, scheme concepts, and the calls themselves was solid overall.

However, Canales could never maintain consistent sequencing, which forced him to challenge his ego, let go, and be candid about making a necessary change. Idzik already has a close partnership with Young, which will help maintain continuity.

Some fans are worried this may be another Frank Reich ordeal, where he initially gave up play-calling, only to take it back weeks later before being fired. Even so, the situations are far different.

This wasn't a panic move by Canales and the organization: this was well-thought-out, with the understanding that the process and consistency of the offense must improve regardless of roster improvements.

There is true continuity, processing, and confidence in the general operation. If anything, this seems like a move that hands Young control of the offense as he enters his fourth year.

This is his offense — it must be. Young showed in the final couple of games, where he began to let loose and toss the ball around the yard.

There's a sense of cautious optimism and nervousness, in the best way possible. It is a positive move that, on paper and in theory, could work out very well for Carolina, allowing Idzik an opportunity to prove himself as a play-caller and leader, something that could potentially provide head-coaching opportunities in the near future.