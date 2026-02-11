Panthers' quiet coaching move hints at something bigger for Dave Canales

The Carolina Panthers are not settling. Head coach Dave Canales' squad may have won the NFC South and reached the playoffs last season, but there is still a lot of hard work ahead to ensure this newfound success is sustainable.

This is all about fine-tuning. It's about finding the subtle pieces — both on the playing side and elsewhere — to elevate this ambitious project. It's about helping quarterback Bryce Young grow and the offensive pieces around him flourish.

And a quiet move from Canales heading into the recruitment period could mean more than fans think.

Carolina Panthers make shrewd move by bringing Darrell Bevell to the staff

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Panthers are hiring Darrell Bevell to their staff. He's a vastly accomplished figure with vast experience as a coordinator. He also knows Canales well from their time together on the Seattle Seahawks, so the transition to a different environment should go seamlessly.

"The Panthers are hiring Darrell Bevell as associate head coach/offensive specialist, per sources. A longtime respected NFL assistant, Bevell brings a wealth of experience to Dave Canales’ staff as Carolina aims to take the next step." Tom Pelissero

Bevell began his coaching journey in college before moving to the pros. He was an offensive coordinator with four clubs and spent the last few years as the Miami Dolphins' pass game coordinator. Now, he'll join the Panthers, which could indicate a slight shift in approach from a schematic standpoint along the way.

Canales wouldn't have hired Bevell if he didn't think he could help push the offense to greater heights. It's likely he'll have a big say in any system alterations alongside the head coach and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. Jim Caldwell is also still around, so this is a formidable quartet spearheading Carolina's offense moving forward.

Many hands make light work. This is not a situation like Frank Reich, who built an all-star staff but clung to power with everything he had when things started to unravel. Canales is more personable, more forward-thinking, and far more receptive to different opinions. And the fact that he already knows how Bevell operates only sweetens the pot.

This brings enormous intrigue. Bevell has seen a lot and done a lot throughout his career. He's worked with some top players and learned from some exceptional coaches. His work with quarterbacks is also renowned, which will only benefit Young in Year 4 of his professional career.

It's a shrewd move. And it shows Canales is always looking to raise the bar by any means necessary.