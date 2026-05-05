Panthers still believe in Xavier Legette but the margin is shrinking fast

Mistakes will come along the way for the Carolina Panthers as they continue to build their roster from the ground up. General manager Dan Morgan and his staff are far from immune to making mistakes, and you can never be picture-perfect when you're starting from scratch.

One of those mistakes was the 2024 draft class, Morgan's first year as general manager. The headline of the group was wide receiver Xavier Legette, whom the Panthers traded up one spot for to secure the fifth-year option at No. 32 overall. Since then, it has been nothing but inconsistency for the former South Carolina standout.

Fans are frustrated. The team is trying their hardest to be patient, wanting better, more consistent play from a receiver who has the talent to make a significant impact. However, the work has to be done by Legette to regain the trust of all parties.

Carolina Panthers are giving Xavier Legette one more shot, and he must deliver

Heading into offseason training activities, it has been disappointing to see the lack of progress Legette has made in his first two seasons. During his rookie campaign, early flashes turned into drops, including his infamous incompletion against the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles that would've helped the Panthers secure a massive upset.

Last season, the drops improved. Yet the down-to-down consistency — whether situational, fundamental, or sideline awareness — was lacking. It was frustrating to watch for a wideout who knows he has the capability to be an exciting playmaker, especially after the catch.

This isn't the play you expect from a first-round draft pick. It's cause for concern, but I don't believe Legette's time in Carolina is over.

At least for the moment.

This year, the Panthers drafted Tennessee pass-catcher Chris Brazzell II to become their future vertical threat. I was asked in our latest mailbag whether this signaled the end of Legette's time in Carolina, with a possible trade. But as head coach Dave Canales indicated at the annual league meeting, that's unlikely.

The trust remains, though how much is unknown.

Even after the Panthers drafted Brazzell, Legette remains the team's No. 3 wideout on the presumed depth chart. I don't see him being moved as the team has indicated they are still rolling with him. You have to see this out if you're Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, who is calling plays this season.

Legette has been bad, for lack of a better term, plain and simple. That has to get better. He probably won't be relegated to special teams as a potential kick returner. But it is an item that the Panthers should explore regardless, without compromising his potential for touches to begin the 2026 campaign.

The best-case scenario for Legette is that he finds the consistency and becomes a reliable pass-catcher, adding value after the catch with his instant second and third gear to split defenders and generate big plays. As of now, I don't view his roster spot at DEFCON 1, but it is certainly in the lower end of that range.

It is time for Legette to prove to the Panthers and the rest of the world that he isn't a bust and can reach his potential, making his team's offense that much better in the process.

If not, all parties should move on and make their peace.