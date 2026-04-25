Panthers quietly built something serious with Day 2 draft moves fans didn't expect

After selecting offensive tackle Monroe Freeling in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers went into Day 2 looking to secure talent at key positions of need, some of which weren't necessarily on the minds of fans.

General manager Dan Morgan didn't need to put himself in the good graces of the fanbase: he has done that already by adding stability along the offensive line, especially at left tackle. Now, the focus needed to be switched to adding a playmaker on either side of the ball and addressing the trenches once more.

While it was smooth sailing, the Panthers came away with a solid first three selections. These included a trade-up from No. 51 overall to No. 49 with the Minnesota Vikings to take one of the top defensive linemen available.

Carolina Panthers continued their aggressive approach with Day 2 masterclass

After cutting A'Shawn Robinson, the Panthers needed to add depth along their defensive front. Former Texas Tech standout Lee Hunter is a massive human at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds with a great combination of size, length, and power at the point of attack.

What the Panthers are getting here is a two-gap defender with outstanding take-on ability to eat double teams and allow linebackers to feed to the ball carriers, while showcasing incredible stack-shed ability.

Hunter dominated the Senior Bowl at times. While moving up a couple of spots for a defensive tackle was odd, Morgan noted that their board was thinning out by the time their pick neared and suggested the need to move up to get their guy.

The nose tackle is going to give the Panthers a presence against the run and the adequate athleticism to get upfield and penetrate the interior of the pocket. Attacking the trenches early is old school in a sense, and while not sexy, it builds long-term stability.

Hunter is expected to see the field a lot in 2026, along with his new teammate selected at No. 83 overall.

The man that head coach Dave Canales called his favorite prospect in the draft, Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, fills a significant need for the Panthers. The lack of a true vertical playmaker has been proficient for the past couple of seasons, but at 6-foot-4, 198 pounds with 4.37-second speed in the 40-yard dash, it's a fascinating addition.

Brazzell has long arms and strong hands to win at the catch point, and snag passes far and away from his frame to pair with good sideline awareness and tracking ability. His explosiveness allows him to stack defenders vertically consistently, while his speed helps him run by them and destroy deep zone shells.

The redshirt junior from Midland, Texas, will have questions about his transition, but speed and ball skills stand out as the vertical playmaking qualities that Bryce Young desperately needs.

Heading into the final day of the draft, the Panthers are looking fresh in the trenches while adding a key skill player to the offense. Questions remain about what the tight end room will look like after the selection process and if Morgan could look to sign one after the draft. All of these questions should be answered in the final four rounds.