Panthers Mailbag: What to make of Carolina's rookies after the 2026 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft has come and gone for the Carolina Panthers. Their 2026 rookie class has been secured, along with a handful of undrafted free agents who have signed standard three-year deals.

Following the draft, the state of the Panthers' roster has become clearer under general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. However, there are still questions to answer, and I'm here to help.

Let's answer some of the fans' burning questions following the draft as we enter the long, sluggish portion of the offseason.

Answering Carolina Panthers fans' burning questions following the 2026 NFL Draft

Is it now more likely to see a Xavier Legette trade with the selection of Chris Brazzell? – Ben on Facebook

Poor Xavier Legette can't seem to catch a break. His last two seasons in the NFL have been incredibly disappointing. Drops, lack of awareness, and inconsistency have riddled the former South Carolina standout throughout the last couple of years. Because of the wide receiver's struggles, Carolina has yet to find a vertical playmaker.

Until now.

Brazzell is the type of vertical passing threat the Panthers needed, and he won't necessarily be a go-to weapon for quarterback Bryce Young. Yet, I don't envision this as an indication of Legette's future.

I'm under the impression the Panthers, specifically the offensive coaching staff, remain hopeful and committed to Legette. There is no indication of that otherwise, and it wouldn't make much financial sense. Unless they get an offer they can't refuse, look for him to stick around for the 2026 campaign as Canales and Brad Idzik give him every opportunity to prove his worth.

Do you think we still look to bring someone else in at tight end, linebacker, or safety after cuts? I’ve seen Njoku mentioned, but I don’t see us giving him as much as he wants. Jonnu Smith is available and not as expensive. – Steven on X

I don't get the impression the Panthers are going to sit tight with their current tight end group. Jonnu Smith and David Njoku are intriguing, but the latter seems to be a more complete Y-tight end that the offense lacks.

When healthy, Njoku is an impressive athlete with great hands and blocking ability. Even if he would likely be a one-year rental.

At linebacker and safety, they seem set with the current rooms. If the Panthers are working through training camp and feel they can add talent to the respective rooms, look for them to attempt to do so. Yet, they seem to be high on Trevin Wallace and the rest of the safety room.

Will some of the new draft picks get reps in the upcoming HOF game? And if so, who? – Zach7766 on X

It is impossible to predict which draft picks will play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game later this summer. However, if they can, all the rookies should see the field as much as possible. This does bring up a good topic to touch on later in the offseason, especially with how the Panthers could approach the preseason now that they will be playing a fourth game.

You're a big fan of Zakee Wheatley. What about his game do you like so much, and does he have the skill set to complement Tre'von Moehrig as more of a center fielder? – MKV on X

The hang-up some have with Zakee Whealtey is his overaggressiveness in the run game, his tendency to bite on play fakes, and his average Relative Athletic Score. He is also an older prospect, as he will be 24 when he steps on the field as a rookie.

Wheatley's versatility, whether it's in the single-high deep zone or short zones playing big nickel, is what stands out. His discipline and play speed enable him to reach his landmarks accurately in run fits and shell coverages, making plays on the ball carrier or the football in the air.

This player and skill set complement Tre'Von Moehrig well in many ways. Look for Wheatley to make a serious push for the starting free safety role against Nick Scott.

What’s your favorite draft pick in the Dan Morgan era? – Dalton on Facebook

Everyone's obvious answer will be wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers' first-round pick last year and the reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McMillan might be the best pick, but my favorite pick, despite not taking a snap in the league, is Wheatley, especially given how high he was on my board relative to where he was drafted.