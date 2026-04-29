3 free agents the Panthers could still target after NFL Draft dust settles

Dan Morgan has the Carolina Panthers' roster in good shape following the 2026 NFL Draft. The general manager was lauded for finding real value in almost every selection. He also signed a plethora of undrafted free agents, who'll be competing for a chance to stick around in some capacity over the summer.

The draft's conclusion also signals the start of another wave of free agency. Teams around the league are taking stock of where things stand and what more might be needed to improve their fortunes. The Panthers are no different, but with only $1.9 million in available salary-cap space as things stand, it might be difficult.

There are ways for Carolina to free up additional funds if Morgan identifies more veterans who can help. With this in mind, here are three solid options the Panthers could consider with the draft firmly in the rearview mirror.

Free agents the Carolina Panthers must consider after the 2026 NFL Draft

David Njoku - TE

Perhaps surprisingly, the Panthers did not draft a tight end. Kenyon Sadiq went to the New York Jets at No. 16 overall, and Morgan didn't believe there was value any further down the order. That could indicate faith in Ja'Tavion Sanders to finally fulfill his promise, but it's no guarantee whatsoever.

Much will depend on the money involved, but David Njoku is starting to make much more sense. It's surprising to see the veteran still sitting on the market, given how productive he's been throughout his career. Injuries have dented his momentum on occasion, but his athleticism and ability after the catch could be an intriguing fit.

Bobby Okereke - LB

Aside from spending a seventh-round selection on Jackson Kuwatch, the Panthers held firm at the linebacker position. Morgan might be content with what he has, especially after signing second-team All-Pro Devin Lloyd. But if he's after another veteran option to provide some additional experience, Bobby Okereke is well worth considering.

Okereke secured 143 tackles with the New York Giants last season. There are some coverage deficiencies, but the Panthers now have Lloyd to fill the gap. There are worse options, that's for sure.

Mekhi Becton - OL

The Panthers solidified their offensive line options by drafting Monroe Freeling and Sam Hecht. That is going to help enormously, but the depth behind Carolina's starting guard tandem of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis looks a little thin.

This is a little riskier than the others, and he might be waiting for a chance to start somewhere else, but Mekhi Becton's physicality and experience could be a valuable depth piece if he is willing to accept the role after his time with the Los Angeles Chargers flamed out spectacularly.