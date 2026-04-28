A.Q. Shipley instantly made Panthers' Monroe Freeling pick look even better

The Carolina Panthers raised a few eyebrows by selecting offensive tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan thought the value was too good to pass up, and the ceiling could be incredibly high with a little extra refinement under NFL-caliber coaches.

Carolina has one of the most expensive offensive lines anywhere in the league. This helped enormously, but it's not sustainable. Morgan recognized this, drafting a potential long-term option on the edge. And for one former offensive lineman turned analyst, this was an absolute home run.

Freeling is a little raw technically. He's got all the size and length you could want, matched with exceptional athleticism for a man his size. That doesn't guarantee success, but it's not a bad place to start by any stretch.

A.Q. Shipley believes Carolina Panthers got a good one in Monroe Freeling

A.Q. Shipley, who played eight NFL seasons and now works as an analyst on the Pat McAfee Show, let Panthers fans know what opinions on Freeling are really like around the league. His upside is off the charts, and Carolina may have a good one if the required improvements arrive.

"There are a lot of scouts, a lot of coaches, and a lot of GMs who think this is the highest upside offensive lineman in the entire draft. They love his athleticism. He ran a 4.9 40. He's 6-foot-7. He's long. He's got all the potential to be a great one, but he's got to become better.

"He's a little raw technique-wise right now. He's got to bend. He's got to be a little bit more physical, a little bit more powerful, but this guy has all the makings to be a great one."

Most experts thought Freeling would be long gone by the time Carolina went on the clock. Morgan got a stroke of good fortune, and he wasn't going to waste it.

Freeling has limited starting experience. Even so, his flashes last season with the Georgia Bulldogs were incredibly encouraging. His strength, consistent ability to gain leverage, and explosiveness at contact are solid foundations for a successful career. There is work ahead to enhance his recovery technique and mirror his footwork with his upper body, but there is a lot to like about the pick.

Morgan believes this is the right environment for Freeling to fulfill his endless potential. The Panthers have Rasheed Walker and Taylor Moton to fill the edges while the rookie gets up to speed and Ikem Ekwonu recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon, but don't be surprised if the first-rounder forces his way into a prominent role much sooner than expected.

That's the best-case scenario for the Panthers' ambitions to build a contender.