Penn State expert confirms Panthers committed draft larceny with Zakee Wheatley

The Carolina Panthers needed to find a dynamic playmaker to place alongside starting safety Tre'von Moehrig. Dan Morgan bided his time, but when Zakee Wheatley dropped within reach, the general manager surged up to secure his services.

And according to one Penn State expert, the Panthers may have just landed one of the draft's biggest steals.

Wheatley was projected to go much higher than No. 151 overall. The Panthers clearly thought so, too. This looks like the perfect scheme fit, with Moehrig setting the tone closer to the box while the incoming rookie excels in coverage in the secondary.

Penn State expert thought Carolina Panthers got a massive steal in Zakee Wheatley

Sydney Ciano from Victory Bell Rings agreed. The expert thought going back to the Nittany Lions instead of declaring last year paid off handsomely, enabling him to make the improvements needed and enhance the physical element of his game. This also provides defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with even more versatility, which is never a bad thing.

"[Zakee] Wheatley returned to Penn State after having the opportunity to get drafted in 2025, and his decision panned out well for him. He’s consistently developing, taking his senior year to improve on decision-making and route recognition. He’s a physical safety that follows the play all the way through and is versatile in terms of coverage and space on the field. Wheatley is a solid Day 2 pick."

The last sentence is telling. Ciano thought Wheatley would have been a solid Day 2 pick. The Panthers got him midway through Day 3, so this has all the makings of an absolute steal if expectations are met.

Nothing much got past Wheatley in coverage last season. His anticipation, route recognition, and ability to make plays on the ball were first-class. There is some work ahead against the run, but the ceiling is incredibly high with a little extra refinement.

And given Evero's previous success developing defensive backs, this could be the best possible landing spot for Wheatley to continue growing.

Tempering expectations initially would be wise. The Panthers will bring Wheatley along gradually. They have veteran Nick Scott and Lathan Ransom also competing for snaps, but the incoming rookie offers something a little bit different. If this can be harnessed and enhanced over the summer, he's got a shot to earn regular-season playing time immediately.

Wheatley is an exciting prospect who slipped through the cracks. The Panthers were only too happy to end his slide, and the trade-up involved swapping picks rather than giving any up.

If Wheatley reaches his ceiling, this will be a masterstroke of epic proportions.