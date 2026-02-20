Panthers didn't hire Darrell Bevell to take it easy on Dave Canales

The Carolina Panthers were not going to go quietly into the NFL offseason without making a move. Especially considering one of the core issues with Dave Canales' offense was poor play sequencing, a lack of vertical threat, and a shortage of explosive plays.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had the most explosive plays by yardage. Still, the lack of those explosives across the board is concerning heading into the third season under Canales' play-calling.

The Panthers made an important hire to their coaching staff to address these issues. One who has a close working relationship with Canales and general manager Dan Morgan and could provide much-needed assistance with play design, sequencing, and creativity.

Darrell Bevell's hiring gives the Carolina Panthers coaching staff experience and assistance

Darrell Bevell is best known as a well-respected offensive coordinator in the NFL. He was key to the evolution of former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during his early years in the NFL, where Canales got his coaching start under Pete Carroll. Most recently, he was the Miami Dolphins' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. But he'll be taking something of a back seat in Carolina.

Bevell was hired as an associate head coach and offensive specialist, providing much-needed support for Canales as he continues to grow as a play-caller and head coach. He should also become a key asset to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik.

Based on his time with the Seahawks and other stops, Bevell will bring critical knowledge of schematic concepts and strategy, especially in the run game and the creation of explosive plays.

As we saw throughout the season, too many plays felt choreographed and predictable, with great examples being against the Buffalo Bills and the Seahawks, who seemed to have an answer for everything. Bevell's nuances could improve the fluidity, benefiting quarterback Bryce Young, his playmakers, and the offensive line.

When the hire initially happened, an immediate question from fans online was about Idzik's true purpose on the staff as offensive coordinator without being a play-caller.

He leads many offensive meetings, helping craft plays while taking responsibility for coaching up the entire unit. On film, Idzik's play designs were sound overall, but Bevell won't make his job irrelevant.

In fact, Bevell's role isn't significant, nor is it among the top of the coaching staff. He is not in a hierarchy, as he is purely an offensive assistant, similar to the roles of Jim Caldwell and Dom Capers on the staff. The top three coaches on the roster are Canales, Idzik, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. That hasn't changed.

Bevell isn't someone who makes kind suggestions; he's blunt and honest in his observations as a coach who's been around the block more than once. Capers has likely held a significant role in this under Evero's defensive staff, while Caldwell remains integral to Canales on the offensive side of the ball.

Carolina's newest offensive staff addition will do the same.