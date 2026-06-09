4 Panthers players with everything to prove as minicamp stakes rise

Things are about to pick up for the Carolina Panthers. Players got the chance to find their feet in organized team activities. Now, head coach Dave Canales and his staff will increase the tempo over this year's mandatory minicamp.

This is the last chance players will get to make an impression before training camp. They are jostling for position, with a few key storylines already forming for fans to monitor closely over the summer. And given how things have unfolded during the early preparation period, a select few are already under pressure to keep their foot on the throttle.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who cannot afford to lose ground at Carolina's mandatory minicamp.

Carolina Panthers players who cannot afford to fall behind at mandatory minicamp

Chandler Zavala - OL

Chandler Zavala has become a forgotten man in recent years. Injuries have decimated any hope the interior offensive lineman has had to impose himself, and being thrown into the fire as a rookie by Frank Reich caused almost irreparable damage.

Urgency couldn't be much greater for Zavala. He is battling to stay relevant, but earning a spot on the depth chart would be considered an achievement. It's hard to believe this is also a contract year for the North Carolina State product, so nothing but notable progress will do.

Akayleb Evans - CB

OTAs involved extensive experimentation for the cornerback unit. Mike Jackson Sr. and Jaycee Horn are firmly cemented into their roles, with the latter also being deployed in the nickel as rookie Will Lee III goes to the outside. Corey Thornton and Chau Smith-Wade want their share of reps, which leaves Akayleb Evans facing an uphill battle.

Evans is firmly on the roster bubble. He's got experience and special teams value, but that won't be enough without a strong summer.

Mitchell Evans - TE

The tight end dynamic wasn't altered much this offseason. Fans were expecting something more, but Morgan opted to keep faith and hope the young players could make the strides needed in make-or-break campaigns for almost everyone.

After being brought along gradually as a rookie, Mitchell Evans is expected to deliver more in Year 2 of his professional career. He's got the traits needed to become a well-rounded starter, but he'll need to prove worthy with Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders also vying for prominent involvement.

Isaiah Simmons - DB

There remains quiet intrigue around Isaiah Simmons. The Panthers brought the dynamic defensive weapon on board last year, and he made a considerable impact on special teams. That earned another one-year deal, but the former Clemson star has his sights set on a bigger role.

Whether Simmons gets one is down to him. There is a lot of competition in the safety room, but there is also an opportunity for anyone to impress en route to starting opposite Tre'von Moehrig. The No. 8 pick in 2020 will be among the most fascinating players for fans to keep tabs on.