4 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2026 OTAs

The Carolina Panthers got in some good work throughout organized team activities. The urgency was high, and the atmosphere was buzzing. There is real momentum around this team right now, and the eagerness to build on last season's NFC South title success is notable.

Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan have found the correct upgrades, building on their already solid foundation. There is no sense of complacency or reveling in their accomplishments. This is all about moving forward positively, continuing to grow into a legitimate postseason force. And as always, a few risers and fallers are starting to emerge.

With this in mind, here are four winners and two losers from OTAs.

Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers 2026 organized team activities

Winner: Corey Thornton - DB

Corey Thornton won the starting nickel cornerback job last season before an injury ended his campaign early. The undrafted free agent is now back and ready to make up for some lost time, which has already been felt at OTAs with some noteworthy plays that have caught the eye of those in attendance.

Loser: Tershawn Wharton - DL

This is extremely unfortunate. Just when it looked like Tershawn Wharton was healthy and ready to make a massive difference to Carolina's 3-4 defensive front, a neck issue that required surgery put him on the shelf once again. The Panthers are expecting him back at some stage during the 2026 campaign, but there's no telling when that will be.

Winner: Jonathon Brooks - RB

The Panthers are still taking things cautiously with running back Jonathon Brooks, but the flashes he's shown at OTAs have only raised excitement about what could be in his immediate future. It's been a luckless start to his professional career. However, it looks like the explosiveness and burst remain. That could help Brad Idzik's offense considerably if he comes through some tougher challenges over the summer.

Winner: Lee Hunter - DL

Lee Hunter is a larger-than-life character. The Panthers traded up to secure the defensive lineman at No. 49 overall, and the rookie wasted no time in making his presence felt through forceful actions on the field and a fun-loving persona that his teammates naturally gravitate towards. More importantly, he's got a shot to start immediately with Tershawn Wharton out through injury.

Loser: Chau Smith-Wade - CB

With Corey Thornton catching the eye, and the Panthers experimenting with Jaycee Horn in the nickel with rookie Will Lee III on the boundary, things are not looking especially promising for Chau Smith-Wade right now. His roster spot doesn't appear to be in danger, but his chances of starting in the slot once again certainly are.

Winner: Monroe Freeling - OT

The Panthers are expecting big things from Monroe Freeling. There was immense conviction in the offensive tackle, and they got lucky. Those in power see him as a future franchise cornerstone, and the progress already on display is leaving a positive impact on reporters, coaches, and teammates alike.

Freeling still has a lot of hard work ahead. But if everything continues trending up, he'll get a good shot to start over veteran Rasheed Walker on the blindside in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.