Panthers rookie turns heads with rare trait teammates cannot ignore

The Carolina Panthers have some questions to answer along the defensive front after Tershawn Wharton's neck injury. General manager Dan Morgan hasn't brought in a notable replacement yet, which suggests there is confidence in the options available to fill the void in some capacity.

That could change if Morgan isn't entirely convinced. But for now, those around are getting the chance to impress. And according to running back Trevor Etienne, rookie second-rounder Lee Hunter is making the most of it.

The Panthers saw enough in Hunter to trade up for the imposing interior lineman at No. 49 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is a prototypical nose tackle with brute force and high energy. It's early days, but the former Texas Tech standout is already leaving a positive mark on his teammates.

Carolina Panthers rookie Lee Hunter is already leaving a positive mark on teammates

When asked by Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer which rookie had impressed him the most, Etienne named Hunter. The backfield presence didn't just highlight his physical tools; he believes the mentality and the way he goes about his business are extremely rare.

“I like Lee Hunter. I like the way he approaches the game. I like his mindset. Got some time to sit down and like chop it up with him, and I just like what he stands for. I like the way he thinks. I like the way he’s wired. I like the way his motor works. Guys like that you don’t really see around a lot. And I’m just curious to see where his career goes, and what he’s finna do.”

Hunter was eager to impress. He's a high-effort guy who looks to maximize everything he does. This is already having a positive ripple effect, and the Panthers will no doubt be taking notice of his immediate impact.

Wharton's injury provides a window for Hunter to start right out of the gate in Week 1. The first-year pro could slot into the nose tackle spot in Ejiro Evero's front, with Bobby Brown III going into the 3-4 defensive end role opposite Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown. That might not be enough when push comes to shove, but it could suffice until the Super Bowl winner gets the all-clear to return.

Either way, Hunter's stock is growing.

The Panthers place an emphasis on drafting the right person, not just the right player. He ticked those boxes, and his energetic persona and fierce drive to be better are precisely what Carolina was looking for during his early transition.

If the same trend continues as the summer goes on, there is a good chance Hunter will be in the starting lineup against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium to begin the campaign.