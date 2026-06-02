Panthers receive massive defensive lift when they needed it most

The Carolina Panthers were rocked by Tershawn Wharton's neck injury that required surgery. While influential figures in the building expect the defensive lineman to be back at some point during the 2026 season, there is no definitive timeline right now.

This could become a major issue unless someone else steps up.

General manager Dan Morgan hasn't done much to fill the void. There is still time for that to change, but he might also be content with the options available. And the Panthers recently received a timely boost during organized team activities that could help considerably.

Carolina Panthers get boost with Bobby Brown III's return to practice at OTAs

As the Panthers began voluntary OTAs last week, there was no sign of Bobby Brown III on the practice field. He was watching from the sidelines, but head coach Dave Canales confirmed he wasn't expecting a long absence.

Though Monday's session was not open to the media, a video posted on social media by the Panthers showed Brown back on the field with his teammates. Just how much he was participating wasn't disclosed, but it alleviated concerns nonetheless.

There may be no bigger beneficiary from Wharton's injury than Brown. The NFL is a cutthroat business, where a setback for one means an opportunity for another. With the addition of second-round nose tackle Lee Hunter, the veteran was in danger of being a rotational presence again. Now, he's got a fantastic chance to start at the 3-4 defensive end spot opposite Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown. He must seize it.

Whether he can or not is debatable.

Brown's production was sketchy last season. He's earned the trust of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who spent time with him on the Los Angeles Rams. He is the frontrunner for the 3-4 end job, but he'll have to earn it just like everyone else.

Getting back from a minor issue early is a positive first step. This gives Brown an extended run to firmly solidify himself as the intensity ramps up over the summer. And if there are no setbacks, he could be in the starting lineup for Carolina's regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium.

What comes next is down to Brown.

He was no doubt eager to get down to business with an opening in front of him. Brown is the second most experienced interior lineman on the squad right now in terms of starting-caliber experience, which gives him a head start. But if the performances aren't where the Panthers need them to be, Morgan won't hesitate to shake things up.

That's for the future. For now, Brown's return is a massive relief at a time when the defensive trenches are more uncertain than ever.