Panthers receive encouraging Tershawn Wharton update after uneasy injury twist

The Carolina Panthers' organized team activities are underway as the franchise begins the path toward defending the NFC South title this upcoming season.

However, the Panthers have had a few players held out from practice due to nagging injuries or rehabilitation.

Carolina is taking the cautious approach with linebacker Trevin Wallace, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, which is the right call at this early stage of their preparations. On the bright side, one of the team's top coaches shared some encouraging news on a key starter who recently suffered a significant injury.

Tershawn Wharton, an expensive free agent signee from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 free agency, had neck surgery after displaying signs of discomfort. While the specific details are unknown, the defensive lineman is out indefinitely, a key loss for the Panthers' 3-4 front heading into the season.

Ejiro Evero gives Carolina Panthers fans hope with encouraging Tershawn Wharton update

Wharton provides value as a pass-rushing interior lineman who flashed at times during the nine games he played during his opening campaign in Carolina. While his timeline remains somewhat unclear, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero shared good news, if there are no further setbacks.

"It's been good to have [Wharton] in the building. He's taking his notes and doing all the stuff in the classroom. He's rehabbing. Exactly when he will be back, I'm uncertain, but one thing I do know is that he'll be ready when he is. I believe [he will be back this season]."

This was a welcome update for fans. Wharton is a key piece of the Panthers' defensive front. As of now, rookie second-rounder Lee Hunter, Brown, and second-year player Cam Jackson will rotate and compete for playing time while their teammate goes through his rehabilitation.

To say Wharton has been general manager Dan Morgan's worst move since his hiring would be an understatement, through no fault of his own. Injuries are part of the sport, and sometimes there is no way to predict when one will occur to a player. Wharton has dealt with his fair share since joining the Panthers, and Carolina will be hoping to get some decent returns on this investment when he finally gets the all-clear.

Otherwise, there is a good chance this will be his last year with the club.

However, if he continues to display consistent flashes as a pass rusher when he returns, Wharton could find a way to stick around beyond this season.