Dan Morgan’s worst Panthers mistake is hiding a genius escape plan

General manager Dan Morgan has been one of the main catalysts for the Carolina Panthers' success in recent seasons. Taking over a 2-15 roster with no top overall draft pick in 2024, he has helped build the floor and the overall foundation that we see today.

Morgan is not without his flaws, and he is certainly no Howie Roseman or Brett Veach. Yet, his process has been meticulous, calculated, and well-reasoned.

Sometimes, that calculated risk can bite him in the bud, especially in the case of the Panthers' failed pursuit of defensive lineman Milton Williams and the additions of two players who have not lived up to their contracts.

Carolina Panthers can get off Tershawn Wharton's contract with minimal fuss in 2027

Instead of paying above the going rate for Williams, the Panthers signed Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, using the money that would've likely gone to their top target. This past season, both underwhelmed given their hefty deals, with the former featuring just nine times due to injury.

Wharton's signing and fit in Ejiro Evero's defensive front looked much worse after news broke that he had undergone neck surgery, following discomfort in April. That's not ideal for a player who is averaging $15 million per season.

This is officially Morgan's worst signing through no fault of his own. Injuries happen in the NFL, and it just so happens that Wharton hasn't stayed healthy over his Panthers tenure. However, it seemed as though Morgan and Brandt Tilis had a plan all along.

The Panthers do expect Wharton back at some point during the regular season, but neck injuries are hard to gauge in terms of recovery and player response to the rehabilitation process. Even so, this is likely Wharton's last season in Carolina. Morgan and Tilis have structured his deal as a two-year contract with a club option for a third year.

Wharton would save the Panthers $14.8 million in salary cap space next season, freeing up significant room for the team to make more big moves in the 2027 offseason.

This is what the Panthers have done with many big contracts on the books at the moment: front-loading the deals, making it easier to move on from a player after two seasons and save a lot of money in the process.

Wharton, Brown ($8 million), Robert Hunt ($13.5 million), Damien Lewis ($13 million), and Tre'von Moehrig ($16.5 million) all have excellent out clauses in their contracts that the Panthers can exercise if they must. This would clear up tons of money for spending and aggression in free agency.

On the roster development note, Wharton's injury before the draft didn't force the Panthers to select defensive tackle Lee Hunter in the second round, though it did address the need at the position. The drafting of Cam Jackson last year suddenly opened the door for more opportunities for younger players, including undrafted free agent Aaron Hall.

While Morgan's signing of Wharton and Brown were risks and backup plans, he and his staff had backup plans for the backup plan. This is how you maintain continuity and build depth while allowing for accessible maneuverability to make moves that improve your roster for sustained success.

It may have blown up in his face due to unfortunate circumstances, but when you look deeper into the process and past the emotion of it all, the Panthers' general manager and his staff look like geniuses.