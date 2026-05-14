Panthers handed golden ticket to flip Bryce Young narrative for good

Excitement is building as the NFL prepares to release its 2026 schedule. But as always, there are leaks and rumors aplenty before the big reveal.

And for the Carolina Panthers, reports suggest that quarterback Bryce Young will get an instant chance to silence a narrative that's followed him around since he entered the league.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Panthers will host the Chicago Bears to begin their 2026 campaign. Week 1 is always a hotly anticipated occasion for fans, but this opponent will no doubt carry special significance.

Bryce Young can silence doubters when Carolina Panthers host Bears in Week 1

The Panthers and Bears have been closely linked ever since Carolina gave up a king's ransom for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, which was eventually used on Young. It was a massive haul, including wide receiver D.J. Moore, but the early returns were not favorable.

Young was dropped into a toxic situation, and the Panthers capitulated. Head coach Frank Reich was fired after just 11 games. Carolina finished with the league's worst record and the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. Unfortunately, that went to the Bears as part of the trade, and they used it to acquire quarterback Caleb Williams.

Like Young, Williams' rookie year was rough. It wasn't the best situation, but the former USC standout showed real signs of life under Ben Johnson last season. Bigger things are expected this time around, but he'll no longer have Moore to depend upon after Chicago traded him to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bears were always seen as clear winners from this transaction, and it's not hard to see why. However, Young's encouraging growth since returning to the lineup after being benched two games into Dave Canales' tenure has started to turn the tide.

Nobody will care too much about what it took to get Young if he can become Carolina's franchise signal-caller, leading them into legitimate contention. The strides are positive, and the trajectory is pointing up. There is also a long way to go, which is probably why general manager Dan Morgan remains noncommittal regarding a contract extension.

Young will probably treat this as another game. It probably means even less to Williams, who was thrust into this debate through no fault of his own. But if the Panthers can get one over on the Bears, it will provide the Alabama product with the best possible foundation for a successful campaign.

And who knows, perhaps it'll be enough to change the narrative for good.