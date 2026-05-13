Bryce Young left waiting as Panthers keep franchise-defining decision on hold

Fourth-year quarterback Bryce Young's contract extension remains a big talking point among Carolina Panthers fans and the media. But for general manager Dan Morgan, nothing has been determined one way or another.

Young is on an upward trajectory. The Panthers deservedly picked up his fifth-year option, but there have been no assurances beyond that. Morgan previously revealed that discussions about giving the former Alabama a long-term deal were still happening in the building, but one gets the sense that nothing is imminent.

Morgan all but confirmed that during a recent conversation with Rich Eisen of ESPN and the NFL Network.

Dan Morgan offers no guarantees on Carolina Panthers extending Bryce Young

Young's extension obviously came up, but Carolina's front-office leader kept the cards close to his chest. There were no guarantees whatsoever, though he reaffirmed his faith in the signal-caller after some encouraging signs during the 2025 season.

"In terms of long-term contract, we'll keep talking about that here internally. We'll get it done at the right time, if we're going to do it. We'll talk to Bryce's representatives, kind of keep those discussions here internally.

"He's gotten better every single year. He's developing as a leader. He has such a good grasp of coach Canales and Brad Idzik's offense. He's just getting better every single day. We're obviously really excited about him."

Morgan is keeping all options on the table. And he is right to do so.

Extending Young won't be cheap. Even if he doesn't get the top-tier quarterback money, the deal could still come in at anywhere from $30-50 million per year, depending on how he performs.

That has big cap implications, especially when it comes to building other areas of the roster. Simply put, the Panthers have to be 100 percent sure before giving out what could be the richest contract in franchise history.

All signs point to the Panthers waiting. That might end up costing them more, but it gives them another season to see what Young could be in a more explosive offense and another year of experience.

Young is seemingly fine with what the Panthers have planned, and he's not exactly the sort of player to cause a fuss. He'll let his agents handle the business side of things with Morgan and Brandt Tilis. His focus will be on making improvements, continuing his evolution as a locker room leader, and doing his part at football's most crucial position to take Carolina where it wants to go.

After that, everything should take care of itself.