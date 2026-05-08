Bryce Young now has 100 million reasons to fuel Panthers' playoff push

Bryce Young's contract is an underlying storyline heading into his fourth season. The Carolina Panthers triggered his fifth-year option, but discussions are still going on behind the scenes around possibly giving the quarterback a longer-term commitment ahead of time.

It's a tricky situation. Young's price could rise with another strong campaign, so getting in early could save money in the long run. But if they give him an extension and the desired improvements don't arrive, the Panthers will be stuck.

Most reports suggest that the Panthers will wait. Young made encouraging strides last season, and confidence has increased. At the same time, those in power want to see if this can be sustained or enhanced with an improved supporting cast in 2026.

Carolina Panthers must handle Bryce Young's pending contract situation carefully

Just how much money Young could command in his next deal is another big talking point. Quarterback contracts are soaring, but the former Alabama star hasn't done enough to get top-tier money. Wynston Wilcox of FanSided thought a three-year, $100 million deal is feasible, but this is all based on how he performs next season.

"I think he gets a deal similar to Baker Mayfield, where he gets a three-year deal and has the chance to earn a four or five-year deal after. He’s worth bringing around because hoping a veteran free agent is an answer is a risk. Had Young not reached the playoffs last year, I would say maybe it’s worth exploring other options.

"Young improved drastically from his rookie season. He deserves a pay raise, but he still has a lot to prove. What he does this season will ultimately determine if he’s worth more money and a longer commitment."

This would dent Carolina's already-tight salary cap considerably, but it's less than the going rate for productive NFL quarterbacks. And if Young takes another keap forward in 2026, it might also be a conservative estimate.

Spotrac has Young's projected market value a little high. They believe the current price tag is a three-year, $111.48 million deal. That works out at $37.16 million per season, which is only ranked No. 17 among quarterback contracts around the league right now.

The Panthers have wasted most of the time they had Young on the cheap. He was thrown into a toxic situation, and it took head coach Dave Canales two years to turn this previously moribund squad into a postseason outfit. Now that the price is about to go up, Carolina needs to manage this situation carefully.

Belief in Young has never been higher. The player wants to be part of the franchise's fabric for years to come. It's difficult to put a price point on his extension right now, but things should become much clearer after the 2026 campaign.

Until then, the debates among the fan base will continue to rage.