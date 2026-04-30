Dan Morgan reminded Panthers' critics what they'd forgotten about Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers confirmed what fans had known for months. Bryce Young's fifth-year option was picked up, giving general manager Dan Morgan some extra time to evaluate before a potentially bigger financial commitment at some stage over the next year.

That is a more contentious issue among the fan base. Young is starting to win people around, Morgan included. But there are still skeptics despite his encouraging growth since being benched.

And after picking up the extra year on Young's rookie contract, Morgan was quick to remind critics precisely what they've forgotten about his turbulent transition from college to the pros.

Dan Morgan points to Carolina Panthers' chaos as the cause of Bryce Young's early demise

During a conversation with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Morgan pointed to the rough situation Young was dropped into as a primary factor behind his early struggles. The supposed all-star coaching staff was anything but. The talent around him was subpar. But now there is stability, Carolina's front-office leader can see the positive signs.

"Obviously, he came into a really rough situation. In terms of the coaching staff, maybe you could even say the talent around him wasn't great as well. So to come in as a rookie into a really tough situation, with a coaching change and a lot of shuffling around the building. For coach [Dave] Canales to come in here and provide stability, for him to be in the system going on three years now, I think you just see him getting better and better."

"I'm actually signing his 5th year option today."#Panthers GM Dan Morgan tells @AdamSchein the team is picking up quarterback Bryce Young's option today ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2JE4yANcq3 — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) April 29, 2026

Morgan also revealed that the Panthers are continuing to discuss internally giving Young a megabucks deal in advance. While reports still suggest they will wait until the 2026 season, the fact that it is being talked about is a testament to how far he's come in such a short timeframe.

Young was written off as a down-and-out draft bust for the ages after he was benched just two games into head coach Dave Canales' tenure. The Panthers needed to take him out of the firing line, let him breathe, and take stock away from the spotlight. This received a positive response from the Alabama product, and though it is not perfect just yet, the trajectory is pointing up.

It would have been easy for the Panthers to give up on Young. Many teams have thrown in the towel on high-end draft picks, especially quarterbacks, when their careers don't begin on the right foot. Morgan and Canales stayed the course, and they were rewarded.

And if this critical stability continues, that might be enough for Young to earn a deal in the $40-50 million per year range.

What a story that would be.