Panthers fans may have found another underdog story worth believing in

Team-building in the NFL comes in all shapes and sizes. Every team, including the Carolina Panthers, has a different approach due to draft capital, financial assets, and roster talent. It has never been, and will never be, a perfect science.

There are varying opinions on how a specific approach should go, and a team that has taken one is the Panthers.

When general manager Dan Morgan got promoted to lead the front office in 2024, he had to build the foundation and floor of the roster from scratch. That meant not only nailing the drafts but also undrafted free agency, which some would say is an underrated factor in roster construction.

Aaron Hall could be another Carolina Panthers UDFA gem with an impressive summer

The Panthers have been among the best at developing impact players from UDFAs, including starting wide receiver Jalen Coker, cornerback Corey Thornton, linebacker Bam Martin-Scott, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, and safety Demani Richardson. This year, there are some intriguing names, but one local player stands out even more than Haynes King.

Duke is coming off an ACC championship win for the first time since 1962. A key contributor to the Blue Devils' defense was defensive lineman Aaron Hall, who played with other recent NFL arrivals such as Chandler Rivers, Brian Parker II, Wesley Williams, and Vincent Anthony Jr.

Hall was unlikely to be a high Day 3 selection. His unique frame bestows him as a long defensive lineman with the size and length to earn himself a developmental opportunity on an NFL practice squad and, at best, make the final 53-man roster.

A two-time team captain and a leader in Duke's locker room, Hall is more of a slasher at the position with the quickness and flexibility to play up and down the line of scrimmage if asked. His pad level and block recognition need a ton of work, which is why he went undrafted.

The Panthers' defensive tackle room is filled with talented players. Two interior forces selected in the past two seasons with fifth-round pick Cam Jackson and this year's second-round choice Lee Hunter. Hall faces an uphill battle to make the squad, but that could all change with a flashy training camp and preseason showing.

Remember, Carolina is playing four preseason games because it's in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. Another contest equals more opportunities for Hall to stake his claim, which is never a bad thing.

This could be another gem from Morgan in undrafted free agency. While it is too early to make assumptions, Hall has the talent to make some noise this summer.