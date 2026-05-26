Tershawn Wharton’s injury leaves Panthers facing brutal reality

It's all systems go for the Carolina Panthers, a hungry, young franchise on the rise. However, the uncertainty surrounding veteran defensive tackle Tershawn "Turk" Wharton's health (or lack thereof) is a massive variable.

In fact, Joseph Person of The Athletic called Wharton's recent neck surgery "the biggest question mark on [the Panthers'] defense." That alone should speak to the gravity of the situation and the predicament Carolina's in as it prepares for a pivotal season.

The Panthers have put an evident focus on controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this offseason, as Person highlighted. Alas, the club "didn't count on losing" Wharton, who'll likely begin 2026 on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list without a clear recovery timeline.

Suddenly, the Panthers must think outside the box as they look to march forward — with or without Wharton.

Tershawn Wharton's injury leaves Panthers stuck between a rock and a hard place

Can 2025 fifth-round pick Cam Jackson or undrafted free agent rookies Aaron Hall and Tywone Malone Jr. step up to the plate and deliver? Whether Carolina has enough depth to sustain Wharton's potentially lengthy absence remains to be seen. The answer to this could be the difference between repeating as NFC South champions or falling out of playoff contention entirely.

With the benefit of hindsight, Carolina was fortunate to trade up for Lee Hunter in Round 2 of this year's NFL Draft. Head coach Dave Canales notably said the move came "before knowing about" Wharton's status, per Person. Happy accident or happenstance?

Nevertheless, the current state of affairs means Hunter "immediately becomes an important piece on [Panthers defensive coordinator] Ejiro Evero's defense until Wharton returns," Person wrote. Like it or not, there's now even more pressure on the former Texas Tech standout to live up to his lofty pedigree quickly.

Hunter was primarily a run-stopper in college, though, so he'll need to improve as a pass rusher sooner rather than later. He tallied 7.5 sacks across four campaigns (three at UCF, one at Texas Tech). His unrefined skill set may very well limit how the Panthers deploy him early on, yet Wharton's unavailability looms large.

Wharton signed a three-year, $45.05 million contract with $30.25 million guaranteed to join the Panthers in free agency last March. A hamstring injury limited him to just nine games in 2025. He amassed 36 tackles (two for loss), three quarterback hits, two sacks and a pass deflection.