Panthers identify unexpected answer after crushing Tershawn Wharton setback

The Carolina Panthers are reeling from the news that defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton will miss a considerable amount of time after undergoing neck surgery. But for general manager Dan Morgan, he must find a way to fill the void.

And according to one team reporter, a target has already been identified.

According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers plan to bring in Tywone Malone Jr. for a visit next week. If everything goes according to plan and the medical assessments are satisfactory, Carolina plans to add the interior force to their roster.

Carolina Panthers are moving quickly after Tershawn Wharton injury blow

This is an intriguing development. Malone has the size, strength, and arm length to potentially force his way onto the roster. His five years at Ole Miss and Ohio State included some impressive flashes that could help on the rotation. It won't be anything like the impact Wharton would have had, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Nobody will be expecting Malone to immediately surge his way into a starting role. The Panthers have Bobby Brown III as a potential replacement for Wharton at 3-4 defensive end, opposite Derrick Brown. That would leave second-round rookie Lee Hunter free to occupy the nose tackle position with a smooth transition over the summer.

Losing Wharton is not ideal, but this is why the Panthers wanted to raise competition by improving depth. There remains hope he can still feature at some stage in 2026, but there is no specific timeline on when that'll be.

The Panthers are in no position to wait around. They are looking to grow further after winning the NFC South and returning to the playoffs. Morgan has been aggressive throughout the offseason to find the pieces needed to flourish. Not having Wharton to count upon is a blow, but Carolina has to keep plowing forward.

Malone will get a shot. His bull rush catches the eye, and his speed-to-power can make opposing offensive linemen extremely uncomfortable. His pad level needs to be more consistent, and he must improve his awareness to stand any chance of making an impact. Even so, the Panthers are intrigued enough to see what he's made of.

Whether it comes to anything more remains to be seen. Morgan won't stop looking for reinforcements, with veterans set to be released in the coming months before Week 1. But for now, Malone is getting the chance to impress.

And who knows, perhaps he'll have the tools to shake things up.