Panthers rookie gamble leaves $21 million veteran with no room to hide

The Carolina Panthers were never going to stand still this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan wasn't satisfied with the performance levels despite winning the NFC South and returning to the postseason. And after an impressive recruitment phase, things look a lot more promising.

Morgan is all about putting the team first. He believes in the importance of competition. It makes everyone better, and it's been the catalyst behind Carolina's success so far under this regime. But it also raises the stakes for others looking to retain or enhance their respective roles.

And one respected NFL analyst believes a new addition to the Panthers' defensive trenches casts serious doubt on Bobby Brown III's status.

Bobby Brown III faces a fight for Carolina Panthers' starting spot

Ben Solak of ESPN wasn't particularly complimentary when discussing Brown, whom he doesn't think fits the mold of a modern-day interior defensive lineman. He also thought that second-round pick Lee Hunter has the physical presence to immediately take his place at the nose in the wake of A'Shawn Robinson's release.

"[Bobby] Brown just does not have the range that modern defensive tackles need to create plays. He's late getting off blocks and struggles mightily when tasked with beating reach blocks laterally. He doesn't eat up the space a nose tackle needs to occupy to survive.

"[Lee] Hunter, Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton will almost certainly be the primary rotation of defensive tackles this season, with Brown once again struggling to see more than 40% of the snaps in a given game."

This might be a little harsh. Brown has been productive throughout his career, but he was more of a rotational piece during his first season in Carolina. When Robinson became a salary-cap casualty, the former Texas A&M standout probably fancied his chances of filling the void. That might still be the case, but the Panthers' decision to trade up for Hunter at No. 49 overall shifts the dynamic.

The best players will play. Carolina doesn't care much about previous reputations. This is a staff that rewards hard work, and it should be a fascinating battle between Brown and Hunter over the summer to see who slots in as the Panthers' defensive line anchor.

Brown has experience on his side. He's fully versed in Ejiro Evero's demands and has earned the coordinator's trust. That gives him a head start of sorts, but Hunter's infectious enthusiasm and brute force made an immensely positive impression at Carolina's rookie minicamp.

This won't have gone unnoticed by Brown. It's a sink-or-swim situation, and that's without counting that he could be a prime salary-cap cut candidate this time next year.

New blood has arrived. And for Brown, it must bring a positive response.

Nothing else will do.