Panthers rookie Lee Hunter is already bringing more than brute force

When the Carolina Panthers took to the practice field for their first day of rookie minicamp, the presence of interior defensive lineman Lee Hunter was unmistakable. He's a large human, and it didn't take long for the second-round pick to set the tone for what's to come.

The Panthers saw value in Hunter when he slid lower than expected. General manager Dan Morgan didn't find the value elsewhere, so he decided to trade up to No. 49 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft for the imposing Texas Tech product.

This gives the Panthers a legitimate nose tackle capable of anchoring Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base front. Based on the first practice session, Hunter's presence will add exponential energy.

Lee Hunter's infectious enthusiasm should rub off on Carolina Panthers' teammates

Hunter revealed this is all about having fun. He believes that when players are relaxed and enjoying themselves, they get more out of everything. He wants this energy to rub off on his teammates, and this infectious personality is one of the primary reasons why Morgan became so enamored with him during Carolina's comprehensive pre-draft assessments.

"I just like to have fun. I like to juice myself up, juice guys up around me, and if you got juice, I feel like energy just rubs off. If everybody around you got juice, that's a scary defense. It's a blessing. I love football. I love this game, and I'm just blessed for the opportunity."

This approach should fit seamlessly into Carolina's culture under head coach Dave Canales. There is a focus on doing the work, but also on enjoying the game, loving the game, and going the extra mile for your teammates. Hunter brings all that in abundance.

But don't let Hunter's fun-loving persona fool you.

This is a stone-cold killer on the field. Hunter flips the switch into a ruthless competitor with brute strength and violent hands that make him a dominant presence against the run. There isn't much pass-rushing prowess to speak of, but the high motor and urgency should make him a fan favorite in no time at all.

Adding Hunter next to Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton has the makings of a prolific trio. Things will get more intense for the rookie as the summer unfolds, and the regular-season versus NFL-caliber offensive linemen will be another litmus test. But it's already evident that the energy and enthusiasm he'll bring to Carolina for as long as he's here.

That will be important. Both for the good times and the bad.