Daniel Jeremiah spots the issue Lee Hunter must fix to earn Panthers snaps

Experts and analysts around the media were largely in approval of general manager Dan Morgan taking offensive tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall. The Carolina Panthers were hoping for similar success on Day 2.

They didn't wait around.

Morgan doesn't really care about what's being said outside the building. Getting plaudits is nice, but this is all about finding the right prospects that can help the franchise. The Panthers are on the cusp of a prosperous period in franchise history, and the decision to select Lee Hunter at No. 49 overall following a small move up the order could potentially bring them closer.

Carolina Panthers must work on Lee Hunter's pad level to raise confidence

This was something the Pantherts had to address. The defensive line interior needed a fresh injection of energy after A'Shawn Robinson was released, especially given the need to help Derrick Brown. Morgan acted accordingly, and Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network thought Carolina had another potential steal on its hands.

If Hunter can fix one flaw holding him back.

Jeremiah thought Hunter had a lot to offer. He is not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, with the analyst highlighting the need to play with a lower pad level as something that could make him unblockable in the pros.

"He was dominant at the Senior Bowl. It was pad level, pad level, pad level. It's still too high, but the times when he got down, he was unblockable."

Head coach Dave Canales is running a developmental staff. They are patient with young players looking to find their groove. If they don't work out right away, Carolina's coaching staff typically stays the course. Only those deemed lost causes are cut loose in advance, and there have been very few under this current regime.

Hunter has tons of ability as an immovable object against the run in a 3-4 front. He proved it countless times at Texas A&M, demonstrating the poise and relentless intent that Morgan looks for. His athletic traits are sufficient, and there were times in college when he really stepped up in the biggest moments. That will be needed in Carolina, especially considering where Canales and Morgan want this team to go.

Jeremiah is one of the most respected draft minds around. Hunter has the skills, so this is all about refining them to give him the best possible chance of shaking things up and filling the gaping void left by Robinson.

And if he can, the Panthers are going to be in fantastic defensive shape moving forward.