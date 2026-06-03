Panthers just teased a Jaycee Horn role that could punish the NFL

The Carolina Panthers have more strength across their defense. But if defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero wants to take things up a notch, he'll need his franchise cornerstones to meet the required targets.

One of those is Jaycee Horn.

The shutdown cornerback is coming off two straight Pro Bowl seasons and is widely regarded among the elite. His tandem with Mike Jackson Sr. was a revelation for the Panthers last season. If Horn hadn't gotten hurt late in the wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, the result may have been a lot different.

There is nothing the Panthers can do about that now. This is all about looking forward, and Carolina is using organized team activities to tease a new role for Horn if the situation dictates.

Carolina Panthers experimenting with Jaycee Horn in the nickel at OTAs

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer noted that Horn was spending time in the nickel, with fourth-round rookie Will Lee III slotting in on the boundary opposite Jackson. This may not be the norm on every down, but it's a positive for Evero to have in his back pocket.

Will Lee is got a lot of work with the first team defense when Jaycee Horn got some nickel reps. Canales has been pleased with his progress. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) June 2, 2026

Head coach Dave Canales highlighted the Panthers' slot options. Several could man the spot, but if the opposition's top receiving option is moving away from Carolina's primary coverage assets, Horn is now developing the tools to move around.

"There are a lot of guys that can help us in there. As you know, Tre'von Moehrig also plays the nickel spot in a certain package. Jaycee can go in there sometimes, Corey's done a great job, won the job at a certain point, and Chau Smith-Wade knows our system like nobody else."

Whether this amounts to Horn shadowing the WR1 on every down is debatable. Evero hasn't been overly keen on adopting this method, especially given his preference for zone coverage over press-man. The No. 8 pick in 2021 is more than capable of switching, and this subtle shift could give him more opportunities to do so.

Horn is a difference-maker. He can shut down one side of the field effortlessly. The additions of linebacker Devin Lloyd and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the front seven should make it even easier for the secondary. And though the outside will likely be his primary location, the option to adjust is available if necessary.

It's early days, of course. This is the time for experimentation. It's a time to see what works and what doesn't. The Panthers have a collaborative approach, so player input is vital. And as one of the senior figures in the locker room now, what Horn wants out of next season must correlate with the team's intent.

So far, so good on that front. And if this eventually leads to Horn following the best receiver, fans will be fully on board.