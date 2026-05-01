Panthers fans can’t ignore what Dan Morgan just proved when it mattered most

General manager Dan Morgan is strategic, calculated, and moves with conviction. The Carolina Panthers are in a much more prosperous position thanks to their roster management over the last three years, and this trend continued during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Panthers had very few legitimate needs. Morgan focused on taking the best available prospects while also maneuvering around the board to acquire prospects of interest. Morgan, head coach Dave Canales, and Brandt Tilis got what they wanted. And in team owner David Tepper, they have a master trader who knows what the right deal is at all times.

Carolina's draft haul was impressive and well-received by fans and the media alike. It also left one expert hard-pressed to find any potential flaws in Morgan's third class since taking charge.

Carolina Panthers 2026 class gets glowing praise from FanSided draft expert

Mike Luciano of FanSided gave the Panthers an A for their draft exploits. He lauded the high-value picks on Days 2 and 3, with center Sam Hecht and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II both having starting-caliber upside. And the expert thought the plaudits should go to Morgan once again.

"Dan Morgan, take a bow. Look at the value they got in this draft. Sam Hecht is a starting-level center. Chris Brazzell, a great receiver in the third round. It's hard to really poke holes in anything Carolina really did."

The deserved praise keeps coming for Dan Morgan and the #Panthers' 2026 NFL Draft class.



Check out FanSided's Mike Luciano as he grades Carolina's class. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XIc4gEXfJX — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) May 1, 2026

There were more than a few critics when the Panthers decided to promote Morgan to become the front-office leader over an outside candidate. They were legitimate, considering he worked closely alongside Scott Fitterer. But make no mistake; there are no such concerns now.

Morgan knew it was going to take time. The Panthers were a complete mess, the NFL's laughingstock that found new ways to hit rock bottom. Now, this is a respectable operation that the league is looking at differently. Taking the next step into genuine Super Bowl contention will be the most difficult challenge of all, but the trajectory is firmly pointing up.

Obviously, the incoming rookies still need to prove themselves in the pros. No pick is a sure thing, and a player's development isn't linear. Everyone progresses differently, but the Panthers have the right staff in place to give them the best possible chance to thrive.

If this scenario comes to fruition, the Panthers will be a problem for a long time. It will also propel Morgan into the league's top tier of general managers.

Not many would have predicted that.