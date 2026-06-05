Panthers teammates are seeing something in Jonathon Brooks fans have waited for

Many years ago, the Carolina Panthers saw one of their starting linebackers suffer the wrath of an ACL tear in consecutive seasons. Thomas Davis Sr. had one setback after another, three of them to be exact.

Those setbacks led to one incredible redemption arc. Davis became a force alongside linebacker Luke Kuechly, forming one of the deadliest duos the game had ever seen. Heading into this upcoming season, running back Jonathon Brooks is in a similar situation, battling back from his second torn ACL in 18 months.

Brooks has his fair share of doubters, and they are somewhat warranted. However, there is a belief within the locker room that after 17 months removed from his second ACL surgery, the second-round selection could have his own redemption arc for the ages.

Jonathon Brooks is already catching the eye of Carolina Panthers teammates at OTAs

Based on a handful of practice clips from organized team activities, Brooks is back on the field looking as explosive as he did during his days with the Texas Longhorns. His teammates and local reporters are taking notice.

Panthers edge rusher Nic Scourton loves seeing his running back practicing again, even at a limited capacity, as he told Joe Person of The Athletic.

"I love J.B. He’s super quick. He’s getting in and out of his cuts. It’s ridiculous. I’m excited to see him get back on the field, man. Battling through those injuries is tough, and he’s mentally stronger than a lot of people I know. He’s ruthless. So I’m excited for him to get the opportunity to get on that field. But he’s looked really good.”

These comments are helping spur excitement among the fan base. Brooks and fellow running back Chuba Hubbard were expected to be a dynamic pairing in 2025, but another devastating setback against the Philadelphia Eagles ruined those plans.

The Panthers signed Rico Dowdle as his short-term replacement. It was a mutually beneficial relationship, with a 1,000-yard rushing campaign earning the veteran a decent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

With Dowdle gone, Brooks returns as the presumptive No. 2 running back behind Hubbard.

For now, at least.

Brooks has the potential to be a sensational runner for the Panthers and arguably their most dynamic skill player besides wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. His quickness in space, vision, patience, and explosiveness to the second and third levels of the field already make him an exciting tailback. And that's without considering the threat he could become as a pass-catcher.

The key with Brooks will be how he performs under live fire, especially when the pads come on for the first time in training camp this summer. The same can be said when he is on the field in preseason, and the Panthers are clearly (and rightfully) keen to take the cautious approach.

It is unclear what the Panthers may get out of Brooks, but one thing is certain: his teammates are excited. That should make everyone else giddy as well.