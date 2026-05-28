Brad Idzik reveals Jonathon Brooks reality Panthers fans know hits differently

Jonathon Brooks' return to practice at organized team activities was a welcome sight for the Carolina Panthers. It's been a long time coming for the running back, who's spent the best part of three years on the shelf with two torn ACLs on the same knee.

Things are looking up now. But for offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, this is about staying the course, even if the former Texas standout wants more.

It's no surprise that Brooks wants to push himself. He's eager to make up for some lost time and wants to firmly establish himself as a big part of Carolina's offensive game plan. He's stood out considerably at OTAs, which only whets the appetite further about what he could potentially bring with a better run of luck on the health front.

Carolina Panthers will rein Jonathon Brooks in as comfort level grows

Idzik acknowledged that Brooks is looking the part. He also reiterated that the ramp-up will be gradual, helping him get comfortable with the offense and practice before adding more to his plate.

"You want to make sure JB is getting back comfortable with our schemes, and all the things that he was doing in year one when he was healthy. Because there's always a gap of, OK, I'm rehabbing. Feeling great about my rehab. I'm training on air, and now I'm training in front of a defense.

"So as he progresses with his comfort and attacking with a defender in front of him, we'll continue to feed him and grow with the skill set he has. He looked great out there."

After being on the sidelines for so long, Brooks should accept the Panthers' plan regarding his progress. He might not like it, but they can ill afford any more setbacks as he enters a crucial Year 3 of his professional career.

The repercussions of another long-term injury would be catastrophic. If it happened during this stage of Carolina's preparations for the new campaign, questions would be asked of Idzik, head coach Dave Canales, and the rest of his staff. And at the end of the day, this is about making sure the No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is ready to make an impact in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Carolina never lost faith in Brooks. Idzik clearly envisages a big role for him within his schematic concepts, working in tandem with Chuba Hubbard. His explosiveness and ability as a pass-catcher will offer something different, which is only going to help quarterback Bryce Young take the next step along the way.

It's so far, so good for Brooks. And even though the Panthers reining him in is no doubt frustrating, it's the correct call.