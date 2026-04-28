Panthers' faith in Jonathon Brooks finally gets its moment after emotional update

The Carolina Panthers resisted the temptation to select a running back during the 2026 NFL Draft. And now, fans have a clearer indication of why.

General manager Dan Morgan no doubt contemplated the thought. Rico Dowdle left for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, and only veteran A.J. Dillon was acquired. It wasn't the best running back class, so the Panthers stood pat.

This represented a massive vote of confidence in Jonathon Brooks. Everyone in the building has not lost faith in the 2024 second round despite a demoralizing run of luck on the injury front. But there were growing signs that a return was near towards the end of the 2025 season.

Jonathon Brooks has finally been cleared for Carolina Panthers' offseason program

During his recent media availability, Brooks confirmed precisely that. The former Texas standout revealed he has been medically cleared to participate in Carolina's offseason program, a significant morale boost for the player after fighting to make a successful return from another torn ACL.

"I've been cleared by my surgeon. The training staff and the coaching staff will have a plan for me. Just going off what they tell me to do, and just taking it like it is, you know? Getting better every day still, but I am cleared now."

This is everything Panthers fans have been desperate to hear since Brooks went down against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. It's been another long, challenging period to reach this point, which has probably tested Brooks in every conceivable way.

There is now light at the end of the tunnel.

Brooks is relishing the prospect of getting back involved with his teammates, but this remains a gradual process. The Panthers will have a plan in place, and it'll be step by step over the coming weeks and months to ensure he is raring to go when competitive action commences.

Hopefully, this will be the end of Brooks' injury problems. That's not guaranteed, of course. But if he can finally get a better run of luck on the health front, this will be like having a new signing.

The Panthers thought enough of Brooks to trade up and secure his services at No. 46 overall in the 2024 draft. They did this knowing he was recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his final campaign with the Longhorns. It didn't take long for another devastating setback to emerge, but Carolina has not thrown in the towel by any stretch.

Brooks is hitting his targets. If the same trend continues, and he can get back to anything like his old form at Texas, quarterback Bryce Young will have another prolific performer to depend upon.