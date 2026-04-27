Panthers made their stance on Jonathon Brooks clear with telling draft swerve

The Carolina Panthers were unable to keep Rico Dowdle in free agency, but that always seemed inevitable. General manager Dan Morgan didn't do much to fill the void in free agency, aside from signing veteran A.J. Dillon to fill out the depth chart.

Some fans were expecting the Panthers to use one of their seven draft picks on another backfield weapon. This would have been the third straight year Carolina added a running back via the selection process, but Morgan eventually resisted the temptation.

Though somewhat surprising, it makes the Panthers' stance on Jonathon Brooks crystal clear.

Carolina Panthers' draft swerve made their feelings about Jonathon Brooks clear

It's easy to forget about Brooks. He's barely been seen on the field since the Panthers traded up to secure his services at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Two devastating ACL tears are the reason, but all signs are pointing toward the dual-threat weapon getting back for the start of OTAs.

The Panthers' decision not to draft a running back confirms that everything is proceeding as planned with Brooks. This will also enable the player to get a full summer of work under his belt, strengthening his knee and improving his overall conditioning. That's only going to help as the former Texas star aims to finally kickstart his career in Year 3.

Carolina will bring him along gradually. Chuba Hubbard is the tone setter, and Trevor Etienne should develop after being used primarily in the return game as a rookie. Dillon is experienced, but he's coming off a down year, so there's no telling whether he can do enough to make the 53-man roster.

But if Brooks can get a good run during Carolina's preparations for the new campaign, and he can return to anything like his old form with the Longhorns, it'll be like having a bonus high-end draft pick.

If there were any doubts whatsoever about Brooks' status moving forward, the Panthers would have targeted a running back in the draft. It's a massive vote of confidence and a significant leap of faith rolled into one. The player will be eager to make up for some lost time, but bringing him along gradually remains paramount.

The Panthers can ill afford any more complications. They are looking to defend their NFC South championship next season. It's all hands on deck, and head coach Dave Canales can add a different dynamic by introducing Brooks into the concepts.

Let's see how it works out, but not taking a running back spoke volumes about how the Panthers feel about Brooks.