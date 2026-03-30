Dave Canales drops Jonathon Brooks update Panthers fans feared might never come

It's been a difficult two years in the NFL for Jonathon Brooks. But finally, there could be some light at the end of a very dark tunnel for the Carolina Panthers' running back.

Brooks did not play last season as he recovered from a second torn ACL. The former Texas star made it back for just a few games before another brutal setback, but he's shown the correct resolve to give himself a fighting chance the rest of the way.

This notion was all but confirmed by head coach Dave Canales, who gave the most promising update yet regarding Brooks' recovery.

Carolina Panthers gave the most encouraging update yet on Jonathon Brooks

During his media availability at the annual league meetings, Canales was asked about Brooks. He seemed confident the 2024 second-round pick would be back for OTAs. He's stayed around the franchise throughout the offseason to get himself ready. And the Panthers will give him an opportunity to compete with others in the running back unit.

"Yep, I would think so. All the work that he's done up to this point, it's all but put him in a football scenario with other people around him.

"We'll make sure we do the right thing for Jonathon for sure. But I see the excitement. He's been in the building. He's been working out, he's been training with our guys. And I know that he's excited about this opportunity to compete."

Brooks set out the target of being available for OTAs, and Canales confirmed he is on the right track. It's been another arduous journey, which was no doubt just as taxing mentally as it was physically. Now, he's almost got the all-clear to resume football activities. And if anyone deserves better luck moving forward, it's him.

There is an opportunity for Brooks to stake a strong claim, provided he stays healthy. Chuba Hubbard is still around, but Rico Dqowdle is not after he signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Hopes are still high for Trevor Etienne, and A.J. Dillon was acquired to add another dependable piece.

Most around the league have probably forgotten how good Brooks was before his unfortunate period on the shelf. He was in Heisman Trophy contention with the Longhorns before his first ACL tear. He showcased dynamism in limited involvement with the Panthers before disaster struck again. If he can get back to anything like this form, it'll be like another new signing.

There is still a long way to go for Brooks. But for once, at long last, the trajectory is firmly pointing up.