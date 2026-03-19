Eagles expert sends warning Panthers fans won’t like after A.J. Dillon signing

The Carolina Panthers are filling out their roster to provide more flexibility during the 2026 NFL Draft. After losing Rico Dowdle in free agency as expected, general manager Dan Morgan added some additional experience to the running back room in the form of A.J. Dillon.

However, any fans expecting miracles from the dual-threat presence may be out of luck.

Dillon was a solid contributor early in his career with the Green Bay Packers. Things tailed off after missing the entire 2024 season due to injury, and he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason.

It did not go well. And one Eagles expert believes this could be the start of a concerning trend for Dillon.

Carolina Panthers fans should not expect much from A.J. Dillon after disastrous season in Philadelphia

Anthony Miller of Inside the Iggles acknowledged that Dillion may still be an underrated option in the passing game. However, some glaring mistakes in Philadelphia left him wondering just how much the 2020 second-round pick out of Boston College had left in the tank at this stage of his career.

“A.J. Dillon was about as underwhelming a signing as any from the 2025 Eagles free agent. Dillon had minimal touches through the first third of the season, but a horrible showing against the New York Giants in the Eagles’ first match against them saw him muff a kickoff and fumble on offense within a few plays of each other.

"That and Tank Bigsby’s emergence had Dillon become a healthy scratch the rest of the season. While he's an underrated receiver and decent power back, Dillon may not have much left in the tank at this point in his career.”

The Panthers have Chuba Hubbard leading the charge. Those in power remain high on Trevor Etienne, who was used primarily as a kick returner during his rookie year. There is also the pending return of 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, who's been seldom seen due to knee injuries but has the talent to be a major factor with a bit more luck.

Much will depend on how many running backs Carolina takes through onto its 53-man roster, but Dillon's arrival comes with no guarantees about his status whatsoever. He'll have to fight for everything and leave nothing to chance. He must maximize every opportunity that comes his way to force himself into the team's plans. Anything less, and he's not going to last long.

And if the Panthers add another running back at some stage during the 2026 NFL Draft, that's only going to make things more difficult for the veteran.

Dillon's time in Philadelphia was an unmitigated disaster, and he was sent to the fringes quickly. Though immensely disappointing, the Panthers clearly see something in the player that can be salvaged within their offensive game plan.

Let's see how it plays out...