Panthers make a puzzling move that doesn’t quite add up just yet

The Carolina Panthers inevitably lost Rico Dowdle in free agency. This was always the likeliest scenario after the club's relationship with the running back soured. But reports suggested that general manager Dan Morgan was in no rush to find a replacement.

Carolina already has Chuba Hubbard, who was still viewed by head coach Dave Canales as a lead back. Trevor Etienne showed promise as a kick returner, and the Panthers are high on his future outlook. There is also Jonathon Brooks, who is expected to be back from a torn ACL in time for OTAs after a frustrating first two seasons in the NFL.

Morgan doesn't leave anything to chance. He is always looking to raise standards and increase competition. The running back room is no exception, leading the front-office leader into the free-agent market for another experienced presence to put into the mix.

Carolina Panthers add to their running back room with A.J. Dillon

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Panthers have signed A.J. Dillon to a one-year deal. Financial terms were not immediately disclosed, but it's unlikely to be much after how things unfolded with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Dillon was highly productive over his final three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He racked up 3,191 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns in four years with the NFC North club. The Eagles picked him up in free agency, but injuries and the presence of Saquon Barkley made him an afterthought.

The Panthers see something that can potentially be salvaged. Dillon is still just 27, which might be relatively old by running back standards, but not old enough to rule out a bounce-back. If he carves out a role for himself, great. If not, the Panthers have three running backs more than capable.

And Morgan might not be done, either. This isn't considered to be the strongest group of running backs emerging from the college ranks. But if the Panthers become particularly enamored with one later in the draft process, there might be enough freedom to acquire yet another backfield threat into the fold.

That won't help Dillon's chances of making a better go of things. It's been a long time since his 1,116 yards from scrimmage campaign in 2021. Just how much he has left in the tank is anyone's guess, but it's probably not costing much to find out for sure.

And in all likelihood, this will not impact Hubbard and Brooks' importance to the offensive plan in 2026.