Panthers got the early Jonathon Brooks sign they were hoping for

The Carolina Panthers' first day of organized team activities came with a few notable takeaways. Perhaps none were more glaring than the return to the practice field for running back Jonathon Brooks.

And the 2024 second-round pick wasted no time in making his presence felt.

Brooks has barely been available since the Panthers traded up to secure his services at No. 46 overall. He came into the league with a torn ACL. He only lasted a handful of games upon his return before suffering the same injury on the same knee. Now, he's back and ready to make up for some lost time.

Jonathon Brooks made an early statement at Carolina Panthers OTAs

According to those who attended OTAs, Brooks left a positive impression. He looked strong and explosive. The breakaway speed still seems to be there, and though this is far from the most intense temp he'll face this summer, it was a positive first step nonetheless.

Jonathon Brooks looks somewhat bulkier than in the past. He just had a nice run in non-contact 7s. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 26, 2026

This will no doubt have done Brooks the world of good in terms of confidence. It's been another grueling process to reach this point, with him missing the entire 2025 campaign as he builds up strength. This remains a gradual process, but the signs are looking up all the same.

Brooks has the talent. He was on course for Heisman Trophy consideration during his final campaign at Texas before disaster struck. It's been one setback after another since then, but the determination he's shown to fight back in the face of significant adversity is a testament to his character and inner resolve.

This might seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, but it's an important milestone for Brooks.

#Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks makes another play — this time a screen.



He looks … good. — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) May 26, 2026

There may have been understandable concerns about the knee after two devastating injuries, so this will alleviate them slightly. Obviously, responding to contact will be the ultimate test later in Carolina's preparations, but the trajectory is firmly pointing upward for now.

Hopefully, this will be the end of Brooks' injury turmoil. If it is, and the Panthers are confident enough in his capabilities, the former Longhorns star will have an important role to play next season.

He'll be working in tandem with Chuba Hubbard, but Brooks has more speed. He's a decent change-of-pace option who can also excel as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. And after missing so much time, this is like having a new signing or high-end draft pick to depend upon.

Excitement is building around Brooks. The goal is to keep this momentum going while closely monitoring his health over the summer. But things couldn't be going much better right now.

Long may it continue.