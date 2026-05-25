Panthers cautious Jonathon Brooks plan could save his long-awaited return

With organized team activities on the immediate horizon, the Carolina Panthers are about to ramp things up in the coming months before their Week 1 opener. And there won't be a more heartwarming storyline than Jonathon Brooks' return to the practice field.

Brooks hasn't been seen since tearing his ACL for a second time. The running back missed the entire 2025 campaign and is eager to make up for some lost years. Even so, one team insider believes the process will be gradual as expected.

There is an opening for Brooks. The Panthers didn't re-sign Rico Dowdle in free agency, bringing only A.J. Dillon in to replace him. Although it's a contentious strategy, it speaks to their confidence in the former Texas standout.

Carolina Panthers insider preaches caution with Jonathon Brooks before OTAs

Joe Person of The Athletic got the sense that the Panthers would be ultra-cautious with Brooks, and rightfully so. Going all guns blazing right now isn't smart, so allowing him to find his feet before more difficult challenges may be the objective here.

"Given [Dave] Canales’ comments and the Panthers’ cautious approach with him after his first ACL surgery, it’s safe to assume Jonathon Brooks will be brought along slowly from his second ACL procedure on his right knee during OTAs and minicamp.

"With [Rico] Dowdle gone, there’s an opportunity for Brooks to claim the RB2 job behind Chuba Hubbard. OTAs will mark the start of a methodical ramp-up for the former Texas back, with important, physical tests to come this summer."

This is the right call.

In truth, it's the only call.

Brooks' talent is undeniable. The Panthers traded up to acquire him at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, knowing he was dealing with a torn ACL. It's been one setback after another since, but perhaps the worst is now behind him at long last.

Nobody will be getting complacent. Brooks is probably itching to attack this preparation period, so it'll be down to the Panthers to rein him in and make this a step-by-step process. And after everything he's been through up to now, the player should be on board.

Getting to Week 1 healthy and firing on all cylinders should be the top target for Brooks, which would be an important milestone in his turbulent NFL journey. If there are no more complications, he should have a role to play. That won't be the focal point, but he could potentially become a nice change of pace option alongside Chuba Hubbard, who can also assist on obvious passing downs.

It'll be fascinating to watch. And if anyone in Carolina deserves some good fortune, it's Brooks.