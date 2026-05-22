4 Panthers barely clinging to relevance before OTAs turn up the heat

Preparations for the 2026 season are about to gather pace. After another eventful offseason for the Carolina Panthers, organized team activities (OTAs) are now on the immediate horizon. And everyone will be out to impress head coach Dave Canales and his staff.

General manager Dan Morgan wants everyone to earn their spots and roles. Nothing is given in Carolina anymore. Previous reputations don't matter, and everyone will get a fair chance to stand out. OTAs are a small step in the grand scheme of things, but they're important nonetheless.

For some, the pressure is on to produce. With this in mind, here are four Panthers players fighting for relevance as OTAs begin.

Carolina Panthers players who are barely clinging to relevance before OTAs turn up the heat

Jimmy Horn Jr. - WR

The Panthers have made one notable addition to the wide receiver room this offseason. Chris Brazzell II may only be a third-round pick, but he's got the size and athleticism to offer something different. Unfortunately, that pushes everyone else down the pecking order a little further.

It's a massive offseason for Jimmy Horn Jr. Last year's sixth-rounder flashed promise as a rookie, but concentration issues in key moments became an ongoing frustration. If the Panthers' faith in Xavier Legette is eventually justified, the former Colorado standout faces a real fight to stake his claim.

Akayleb Evans - CB

Carolina has an elite cornerback tandem in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. They have faith in Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton in the nickel. The Panthers also spent a fourth-round selection on Will Lee III, who has long-term promise but could use some extra technical refinement.

Those five should make the roster. That may leave one spot for another, so the stakes couldn't be much higher for veteran Akayleb Evans in pursuit of sticking around on the 53-man roster once again.

Patrick Jones II - OLB

It might be a little harsh to put veteran edge rusher Patrick Jones II on this list. But out of sight, out of mind is a real thing.

The free-agent signing started last season well, before a back injury that required surgery ruled him out for the remainder of 2025. Jones is now on the practice field again at voluntary workouts, and he will no doubt be eager to make up for some lost time.

With big-money signing Jaelan Phillips now joining Jones, Princely Umanmielen, and Nic Scourton, the margin for error has gone. The Pittsburgh product must reestablish himself, and that all starts at OTAs.

Brycen Tremayne - WR

As previously mentioned, Brazzell's arrival shakes things up in the wide receiver room. Looking at his size and ability to stretch the field, his presence could potentially impact Brycen Tremayne more than most.

Tremayne was a nice surprise last season, winning a roster spot. He flashed briefly on the offensive rotation while carving out a decent role for himself on special teams. However, this is a year-to-year league, and he must make the necessary improvements to avoid falling behind.