Panthers finally get a glimpse of the Jonathon Brooks they never stopped believing in

Jonathon Brooks has received rave reviews for how he's gotten right back to business at organized team activities. The Carolina Panthers have barely seen the dual-threat backfield force since he entered the league, but there are growing signs that he could be a huge part of the team's long-term strategy with a better run of luck on the injury front.

And one team reporter highlighted just why Brooks' return to health is so significant.

Two torn ACLs have left the running back unable to make an immediate impact. The Panthers never lost faith, giving Brooks all the time he needed to recover. OTAs were always the primary objective, but the hard work is just getting started.

Jonathon Brooks is looking explosive at Carolina Panthers OTAs, and that matters

The Panthers are taking things cautiously with Brooks at this juncture. However, Darin Gantt on the team's website noted that his explosiveness and burst are traits Chuba Hubbard simply doesn't have.

And for a Panthers team looking to generate more explosive plays next season, that matters.

"The version of Jonathon Brooks we're seeing on the field during OTAs is encouraging. Because we haven't seen it on an NFL field for the last two years, it's easy to forget, but he has explosive speed, and there are times when you see that pop on the practice field. He's a different player than Chuba Hubbard, and that's a positive because the contrast makes each of them better."

Brooks looks sharp and ready to finally remind the world why the Panthers traded up to take him at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. It's taken significant resolve to reach this point. Now, it's about gradually building his strength and confidence to ensure he is ready in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

That's a long way off, but Brooks is turning heads nonetheless. If the same trend continues, the Panthers will have a decent 1-2 backfield punch alongside quarterback Bryce Young that complements each other well.

Hubbard is more of a power option capable of gaining hard yards in between the tackles. Brooks can provide a change-of-pace option with breakaway speed and the ability to be a featured player in the passing attack. If this projection proves accurate, Carolina's offense will benefit greatly.

The Panthers are keen to rein Brooks in. He wants to go full-throttle all the time, but that is not smart. Nobody can afford any further setbacks, and there is just no telling how the former Texas star will react to contact as Carolina moves into training camp, joint practices, and the preseason.

That's for the future. For now, Brooks' trajectory is pointing up. And it's been a long time coming.