Jonathon Brooks hype takes a stunning turn after bold Panthers prediction

It's been hard to ignore the buzz building around Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks. He's returned from a second-straight torn ACL and is eager to make up for lost time. And fans are excited to finally see the 2024 second-round pick put together a consistent run of games.

The Panthers are still taking things slowly with Brooks. Ensuring he is fully ready in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears is the primary objective. They cannot afford any more setbacks, and the opportunity awaiting the Texas product is not to be overstated.

One ESPN analyst went one step further, sending Brooks' hype soaring with a bold yet potentially attainable projection.

ESPN analyst projects Jonathon Brooks to flip Carolina Panthers' RB dynamic upside down

Lisa Loza projected Brooks to firmly establish himself above Chuba Hubbard atop Carolina's running back chart at some stage during the 2026 campaign. She is tipping the player to go over 900 rushing yards, which would be an extraordinary story that would put him in contention for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award if it comes to fruition.

"His red flags are bright, yet Carolina's faith in his abilities has yet to wane. The team let Rico Dowdle's contract expire and didn't add to the position during the 2026 draft. With Chuba Hubbard as his main competition, and reportedly back to health, [Jonathon] Brooks enters the season ready to capitalize."

Obviously, there is no telling how Brooks' twice-surgically-repaired knee is going to hold up. The Panthers can make it as strong as they like, but it's no substitute for legitimate contact. But if everything goes more smoothly from here on, the No. 46 pick in 2024 has all the athletic intangibles needed to make a significant statement.

Reports emanating from Carolina's organized team activities have been glowing. Brooks looks sharp, with his initial burst and breakaway speed leaving a strong impression. It's early days, and bigger tests are coming before the regular season, but this was an important early milestone after so long out of action.

In an ideal world, the Panthers will run a 1-2 backfield punch alongside quarterback Bryce Young. Hubbard will provide an early-down presence, while Brooks should be the change-of-pace option and a useful outlet on passing downs. That will keep everyone fresh and make sure the former Longhorns star is brought along gradually. But don't be surprised if the dynamic shifts as the season goes on.

Head coach Dave Canales isn't afraid to shake things up. He did it last season by starting Rico Dowdle over Hubbard. He won't hesitate to do the same again if Brooks stays healthy and makes the impact many fans are anticipating.

Let's see what unfolds.